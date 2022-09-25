All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Resident Evil 9 will star a new cast, Winters family not returning

Resident Evil 9 will feature a new cast of characters and the Winters family story has officially been wrapped up, RE9 may also have 1st and 3rd person.

Resident Evil 9 will star a new cast, Winters family not returning
Published Sep 25, 2022 12:42 PM CDT
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

mThe next mainline Resident Evil game will not feature the Winters family--Capcom says the saga has been completed and they're ready to move on.

Resident Evil 9 will star a new cast, Winters family not returning 2 | TweakTown.com
2

After two big AAA games filled with trauma, excitement, and total horror chaos, the saga of Ethan, Mia, and Rose Winters has officially been concluded. The family's monster-mash storyline will end with the new Shadow's Rose story DLC expansion for Resident Evil Village on October 27, Capcom has announced.

Capcom told IGN that it is "creating the Shadows of Rose story to conclude the Winters family saga."

Ethan Winters has been the protagonist for the last two Resident Evil games--the shocking Resident Evil 7, which was a mashup between Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes, and Resident Evil Village, a mashup of more than a dozen of campy horror films from various ages of the genre.

Resident Evil 9 may actually feature both first-person and third-person action; in the interview, Village producer Masachika Kawata said that Capcom put a lot of effort into adding third-person to the game. What if Capcom goes above and beyond to add both modes to the next project?

"That took about as much effort as creating a new game. Even the same game can be a very different experience when played in third-person."

That kind of effort and investment could justify adding both third-person and first-person modes into the next main Resident Evil game, but Capcom has yet to make an announcement. The upcoming Resident Evil game is a remake of fan favorite classic RE4.

Read Also: Resident Evil Village PS5 Review: A Graveyard Smash

Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil Village - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.39
$29.39$31.85$26.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/25/2022 at 12:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.