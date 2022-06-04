Resident Evil 4 Remake coming in 2023 exclusively on next-gen consoles

Capcom resurrects evil with a new Resident Evil 4 Remake built from the ground up in its powerful next-gen RE Engine technology.

Fans asked for it, and Capcom is delivering: Resident Evil 4 is getting fully remade in the powerful RE Engine.

First Resident Evil 2, then RE3, and now the legendary fan-favorite Resident Evil 4 is getting completely rebuilt in Capcom's proprietary and advanced games engine. Resident Evil 4 is being built from the ground up for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, meaning it won't be held back by outdated hardware from 2013. That means ultra-fast loading times, higher-end graphics, effects, and lighting, and possibly even raytraced visuals.

Capcom is targeting a firm March 24, 2023 release date for the fan-favorite sequel which will help kick start game sales for its following fiscal year.

Check below for a ton of screenshots and more details from the developers: