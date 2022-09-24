Halo Infinite's new Tatanka mode is 'big and new for the franchise'

Certain Affinity reveals new tidbits on Halo Infinite's new mysterious Tatanka game mode, which is rumored to be Halo's very own unique answer to the battle royale genre.

In a recent interview with VentureBeat, Certain Affinity studio boss Max Hoberman outlines a few new details about Halo Infinite's upcoming Tatanka gametype. There's no confirmation on whether or not it's a BR, or when it will release, but Hoberman does acknowledge a few interesting things.

"The biggest thing we're doing that's public right now...For more than two years now we've been working on Halo Infinite," Hoberman said.

"We're doing something unannounced, and we're doing lead development on that unannounced thing, from conception and design. It's something big and new for the franchise. But I can't say any more about it. That's our single largest project of our three projects currently. We have close to 100 developers working on that."

Reports indicate that Tatanka (so named after Sioux tribe leader Tatanka Yotanka, better known as Sitting Bull) would be a 100-player battle royale with staples like containment circles, bots, and multiple objectives like capture the flag, demolition, and escort.

Certain Affinity has worked on multiple Halo titles in the past and has a very close-knit relationship with 343 Industries--and rightly so considering they have taken lead development on the project.

Halo Infinite's most anticipated new drop is Forge, which is due out this November, complete with a metric ton of tweaks, tools, and content to play around with.

There's no information on when Tatanka will release, but based on 343's current cadence, don't expect it before mid-2023.