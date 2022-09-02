Halo Infinite's Forge is basically like Bethesda's Creation Kit

Halo Infinite's new Forge mode is the most robust creation tool that 343 Industries has ever made, and will support 7,000 objects in any given map.

343 Industries confirms Halo Infinite's highly anticipated Forge mode will be coming in the next five months, and delivers updates on the mode's feature set.

One of Halo Infinite's new Forge canvasses.

We've previously reported that Halo Infinite's Forge mode is the largest creation tool that 343i has ever made. It's something special and features its very own scripting language. Modders have had access to Halo Infinite's Forge for quite some time, and one of them is even building a startlingly accurate rendition of Andy's room from Toy Story.

Now 343i finally has an update on what's on the horizon with Forge. Ske7ch and Joseph Staten underline just how powerful Infinite's Forge mode is and how it could transform gameplay with crazy new features. The devs are even making two new official new Halo Infinite maps in Forge.

These aren't campaign screenshots. These were made in Infinite's Forge mode.

"It's safe to say this is exponentially more powerful than any Forge we've ever released, is my understanding. For context, Halo 5's Forge was no slouch either, I believe the maximum object count is 1,600. Halo Infinite supports upwards of 7,000 objects," Ske7ch said.

"The things you can do now are greater than ever. The bar between a 343i crafted experience and a Forge experience is closer than it's ever been."

"Each of the canvases are on average 2.5 times larger than prior canvases on average. We've got some exciting new features like object scaling."

Halo Infinite's node graph.

Ske7ch talks briefly about Forge's scripts that are a fundamental game changer for customs.

"Then we have node graph scripting, which is a powerful tool that allows people to script experiences, gameplay rules, I've seen things were people combine weapon types together...that's going to be a game-changer."

Staten also confirms that bots are programmable with Forge:

"We're also shipping a navmesh for Forge, and what that means is all the bots will be able to navigate through these levels for testing as well as for play."

343 Industries has also created new Halo Infinite maps internally using the Forge tools--Argyle and Detachment.