All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Halo Infinite battle royale Tatanka: 100 players, bots, shrinking map

Halo Infinite's 'Tatanka' battle royale mode is basically multi-team with 100 players and a shrinking map, new leaks suggest.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Apr 17 2022 2:42 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

New details on Halo Infinite's innovative battle royale mode have surfaced, hinting at huge 100-player chaos.

Halo Infinite battle royale Tatanka: 100 players, bots, shrinking map 1324 | TweakTown.com

According to new reports, Halo Infinite's battle royale gametype will be a combination of many existing modes and battle royale mechanics. For example, Infinite's ambitious new mode incorporates elements of multi-team and free-for-all with up to 100 players alongside traditional BR elements like shrinking map zones.

The mode, codenamed "Tatanka", is so big that it could be a separate client or perhaps a whole separate section within the Infinite server, separated from traditional multiplayer.

Twitter user InfiniteLeaks has exposed details including:

Halo Infinite battle royale "Tatanka"

  • Duos/Quads multi-team
  • 60-100 players
  • Bots supported
  • Shrinking containment zones
  • Massive open-ended level
  • Activities include Operations (missions), Capture (king of the hill, territories), Supply Run (escort resources), Destroy (attack specified zones), and Hoard (secure resources)

Certain Affinity, who is responsible for Halo 2's beloved multiplayer, has been developing "Tatanka" for multiple years. "Tatanka" has multiple references to the gametype and is Lakota for the near-extinct buffalo and the first name of the legendary Sitting Bull, and also references a wrestler who won a 40-man battle royal match.

Neither Certain Affinity nor 343 Industries have discussed details about the hugely ambitious new mode.

More details from Windows Central's Jez Corden

  • Possibly includes battle royale elements (shrinking map, elimination, etc)
  • Will be a separate mode that's so big it's almost like another game
  • May be part of Season 3 or Season 4, but could be delayed
  • Certain Affinity making the mode
  • Is a new mode that hasn't been in Halo before
  • Appeals to mainstream audience
  • Huge scale similar to Warzone
  • May be team-based or solo
  • Codenamed "Tatanka" (First name of legendary Sitting Bull, Lakota tribe name for "bison")
  • Will tie into Forge mode in some way
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$31.00
$31.00$29.99$43.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/17/2022 at 2:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.