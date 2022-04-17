Halo Infinite battle royale Tatanka: 100 players, bots, shrinking map

Halo Infinite's 'Tatanka' battle royale mode is basically multi-team with 100 players and a shrinking map, new leaks suggest.

New details on Halo Infinite's innovative battle royale mode have surfaced, hinting at huge 100-player chaos.

According to new reports, Halo Infinite's battle royale gametype will be a combination of many existing modes and battle royale mechanics. For example, Infinite's ambitious new mode incorporates elements of multi-team and free-for-all with up to 100 players alongside traditional BR elements like shrinking map zones.

The mode, codenamed "Tatanka", is so big that it could be a separate client or perhaps a whole separate section within the Infinite server, separated from traditional multiplayer.

Twitter user InfiniteLeaks has exposed details including:

Halo Infinite battle royale "Tatanka"

Duos/Quads multi-team

60-100 players

Bots supported

Shrinking containment zones

Massive open-ended level

Activities include Operations (missions), Capture (king of the hill, territories), Supply Run (escort resources), Destroy (attack specified zones), and Hoard (secure resources)

Certain Affinity, who is responsible for Halo 2's beloved multiplayer, has been developing "Tatanka" for multiple years. "Tatanka" has multiple references to the gametype and is Lakota for the near-extinct buffalo and the first name of the legendary Sitting Bull, and also references a wrestler who won a 40-man battle royal match.

Neither Certain Affinity nor 343 Industries have discussed details about the hugely ambitious new mode.

More details from Windows Central's Jez Corden