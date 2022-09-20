All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

iPhone 14 Pro users report critical camera shaking issue on big apps

Some iPhone 14 Pro users are reporting that their rear camera is experiencing a critical issue in certain apps such as TikTok and Snapchat.

iPhone 14 Pro users report critical camera shaking issue on big apps
Published Sep 20, 2022 12:36 AM CDT
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

A group of individuals that picked up Apple's latest flagship phone is reporting experiencing a glitch with their rear camera.

Apple's newest iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro, has been released and with a selection of new features such as the dynamic island, screen brightness, and camera upgrades, is reports of an unwanted feature that occurs when users attempt to use the camera in certain apps. YouTuber Luke Miani shared a video of his iPhone Pro Max in the Snapchat app, and the camera appears to be shaking while also making a rattling noise. In the video, you can hear Miani say that "you can see it moving," referencing the camera lens on the back of the phone.

In a YouTube video, Miani said that he went back to the Apple store to report the issue and exchanged his defective phone for a new one. However, Miani hasn't been alone, as technology content creator Naaackers reported finding "the first iPhone 14 Pro Max bug" while using TikTok. The issue was the same as Miani, screen shaking accompanied by an unsettling crackling coming from the camera region of the phone.

Both content creators' videos were met with multiple reports from other iPhone 14 Pro users that shared similar experiences of the bug occurring. Notably, the software malfunction doesn't seem to occur in the iPhone's built-in camera application. Furthermore, Miani did report that after the issue presented itself, the camera focus began to lose quality across all apps, even the built-in iPhone camera app. Eventually, the camera lost the ability to focus altogether.

MacRumors has reported that the issue can likely be traced back to a software issue linked to the stabilizer in the camera's main lens, and that if this is the likely cause of the problem, a fix would arrive in Apple's coming software update, iOS 16.1. Additionally, MacRumors reports that a spokesperson for Apple told the publication that the company is aware of the problem and that a fix is just around the corner, expected to release sometime within the next week.

In other Apple news, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said to buy an iPhone to fix texting between Android and iOS.

Read more: Apple CEO Tim Cook says to buy an iPhone to fix texting with Android

Buy at Amazon

Aeisage NASA Hat Vintage Baseball Cap NASA Logo Cotton

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/20/2022 at 1:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.