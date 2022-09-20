iPhone 14 Pro users report critical camera shaking issue on big apps

A group of individuals that picked up Apple's latest flagship phone is reporting experiencing a glitch with their rear camera.

Apple's newest iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro, has been released and with a selection of new features such as the dynamic island, screen brightness, and camera upgrades, is reports of an unwanted feature that occurs when users attempt to use the camera in certain apps. YouTuber Luke Miani shared a video of his iPhone Pro Max in the Snapchat app, and the camera appears to be shaking while also making a rattling noise. In the video, you can hear Miani say that "you can see it moving," referencing the camera lens on the back of the phone.

In a YouTube video, Miani said that he went back to the Apple store to report the issue and exchanged his defective phone for a new one. However, Miani hasn't been alone, as technology content creator Naaackers reported finding "the first iPhone 14 Pro Max bug" while using TikTok. The issue was the same as Miani, screen shaking accompanied by an unsettling crackling coming from the camera region of the phone.

Both content creators' videos were met with multiple reports from other iPhone 14 Pro users that shared similar experiences of the bug occurring. Notably, the software malfunction doesn't seem to occur in the iPhone's built-in camera application. Furthermore, Miani did report that after the issue presented itself, the camera focus began to lose quality across all apps, even the built-in iPhone camera app. Eventually, the camera lost the ability to focus altogether.

MacRumors has reported that the issue can likely be traced back to a software issue linked to the stabilizer in the camera's main lens, and that if this is the likely cause of the problem, a fix would arrive in Apple's coming software update, iOS 16.1. Additionally, MacRumors reports that a spokesperson for Apple told the publication that the company is aware of the problem and that a fix is just around the corner, expected to release sometime within the next week.

In other Apple news, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said to buy an iPhone to fix texting between Android and iOS.

