All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

New PlayStation September State of Play will focus on 10 games

State of Play September: Sony has announced a new PlayStation State of Play event for today, September 13 at 6PM EST with updates for 10 upcoming games.

New PlayStation September State of Play will focus on 10 games
Published Sep 13, 2022 10:31 AM CDT
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

Sony announces September State of Play event that will kick off today, Sept. 13 at 6PM EST.

New PlayStation September State of Play will focus on 10 games 1 | TweakTown.com
2

It's happening: After weeks of asking for updates, Sony finally answers fans and will deliver a new State of Play event today. The September State of Play will kick off at 6PM EST / 3PM PST on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels.

Much to the dismay of fans, the event won't be focused on God of War Ragnarok. Instead Sony will showcase new and upcoming games from its Japanese and worldwide partners across a spectrum of platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the PlayStation VR 2 headset, which is coming in 2023. Sony confirms that 10 games will be shown during the event which is timed around the annual Tokyo Game Show in Japan.

This may include upcoming titles like Capcom's Street Fighter 6 and maybe, just maybe, the next Tekken game that was teased a bit ago by Bandai Namco.

"With Tokyo Game Show just around the corner, it's almost time to celebrate the amazing creative contributions of the Japanese game development community. And it's also a perfect time to kick off another State of Play.

"State of Play returns tomorrow, September 13. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.

"For tomorrow's show, we'll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world.

"Expect about ~20 minutes of reveals, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2."

Buy at Amazon

PS5 God of War Ragnarok Launch Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/13/2022 at 12:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content
Advertise With Us

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.