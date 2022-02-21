All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Street Fighter 6 was built for esports with next-gen haduken tech

Capcom announces Street Fighter 6, a new sequel built in the RE Engine with rollback netcode tweaked for competitive esports.

Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 12:02 PM CST
Capcom has built Street Fighter 6 specifically for competitive esports gaming.

Street Fighter 6 was announced at the Capcom Cup 2021 with tons of fanfare. The new fighter is built on the higher-end RE Engine, and the in-engine teaser clip shows some serious next-gen effects including higher-end reflections (Ryu's feet are particularly shiny this time around), ultra high-def textures, and superb lighting on two character models, Ryu and Luke.

Capcom has confirmed Street Fighter 6 was made to tap Japan's growing esports market, which remains one of Capcom's core focuses.

"Capcom is developing the title with the aim of elevating the fighting game genre to a new level in the world of esports while also utilizing its cutting-edge development technology to produce an enthralling game experience," the company said in a press release.

Given those effects, Street Fighter 6 should be coming to next-gen consoles and Capcom will announce news sometime in Summer 2022.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

