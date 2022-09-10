Store
Yet another classic Disney Genesis game is getting remastered

Disney has greenlit yet another classic SEGA Genesis retro remaster based on its early animated series, this time its the dark platformer Gargoyles.

Published Sep 10, 2022 12:57 PM CDT
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Yet another one of Disney's classic SEGA Genesis games is getting remastered.

Disney is bringing back the darkly enchanting Gargoyles franchise in gaming form with an incoming remaster of the retro Gargoyles game from the SEGA Genesis era. The 1990s franchise was among the most interesting series on the Disney Afternoon block of programming--if you grew up in the 90s, odds are you tuned in to shows like Darkwing Duck, Tales Spin, Duck Tales, and Gargoyles after school.

The original Gargoyles game was launched in 1995 during the franchise's heyday to much acclaim from gamers and reviewers alike, providing a stylish and enjoyable platformer with engaging combat. It was developed by Disney's in-house game development studio (which has since been abandoned), and the remaster will be developed by Empty Clip Studios, a group of indie developers who are well-versed with retro remasters and re-releases.

Empty Clip has used its RapidFire Engine and Arsenal technology to supercharge 16-bit ROMs, helping the studio ship re-releases like NHL '94 for modern platforms. Empty Clip has also worked on Ghostbusters VR and the original Kingsglaive Final Fantasy on PS4.

Disney's press release had this to say about the project:

Gargoyles Remastered: The classic 90s platformer is coming to modern consoles and PC with updated visuals and controls in collaboration with Empty Clip Studios.

Disney has also re-released classic versions of the Aladdin and Lion King SEGA Genesis games in a dual-pack edition on modern consoles and PC, complete with save states and other quality of life additions.

Yet another classic Disney Genesis game is getting remastered 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
NEWS SOURCE:d23press.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

