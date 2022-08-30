Store
AMD Ryzen 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU delidded: gold-plated CCDs, looks gorgeous

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU gets delidded: features gold-plated Zen 4 CCDs, octopus-style IHS with each arm featuring TIM underneath.

Published Aug 30, 2022 9:50 PM CDT
2 minutes & 24 seconds read time

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" processor has been delidded, where we get a peek behind the scenes of AMD's very latest CPU.

VIEW GALLERY - 15 IMAGES

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" CPU delidded

The delidding was performed by GamersNexus, which ripped the chip apart to spy on the two CCD configuration that is only used on the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X processors. There are three dies in total: two Zen 4 CCDs that are made on the TSMC 5nm process node, while the I/O die (where the RDNA 2 GPU also resides) is made on the TSMC 6nm process node.

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 CCD measures in at 70mm2 compared the bigger 83mm2 for Zen 3, transistor-wise that's a 58% increase in transistors: Zen 4 has 6.57 billion transistors on TSMC's new 5nm process node, while Zen 3 has 4.15 billion transistors on TSMC's current 7nm process node.

Normally we have multiple SMDs (capacitors, resistors) that are regularly placed underneath the package substrate, with AMD shifting them to the top layer of the CPU which requires a new design of IHS (integrated heat spreader) that is internally called "Octopus". The reason for the Octopus naming is because it's an Octopus-style IHS with 8 arms that even Robert Hallock, the Director of Technical Marketing for AMD, calls the "Octopus".

AMD Ryzen 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU delidded: gold-plated CCDs, looks gorgeous 05 | TweakTown.comAMD Ryzen 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU delidded: gold-plated CCDs, looks gorgeous 06 | TweakTown.com
AMD Ryzen 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU delidded: gold-plated CCDs, looks gorgeous 07 | TweakTown.comAMD Ryzen 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU delidded: gold-plated CCDs, looks gorgeous 08 | TweakTown.com

Each of the 8 arms are placed next to the huge array of capacitors, with the arms also raised just slightly so that there's room for the SMDs. Overclocker 'Der8auer' explained to GamersNexus that when it came to the gold-plated CCDs that there's an aspect that you can solder indium to gold without the need of flux. This makes the process easier, where he notes that you don't need aggressive chemicals being placed on your CPU.

However, without the gold coating Der8auer explains that it would also theoretically work to solder the silicon to copper, noting that it would be "more difficult and you would need the flux to break the oxide layers".

AMD Ryzen 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU delidded: gold-plated CCDs, looks gorgeous 11 | TweakTown.comAMD Ryzen 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU delidded: gold-plated CCDs, looks gorgeous 12 | TweakTown.com
AMD Ryzen 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU delidded: gold-plated CCDs, looks gorgeous 15 | TweakTown.comAMD Ryzen 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU delidded: gold-plated CCDs, looks gorgeous 16 | TweakTown.com

The gold-plated IHS is not just beautiful but it's useful: boosting the thermal dissipation from the CPU and I/O dies of the Zen 4 processor, directly into the IHS. AMD is using liquid-metal TIM (Thermal Interface Material) on both the two 5nm Zen 4 CCDs and 6nm I/O die, which helps heat conductivity, while the gold plating helps with heat dissipation.

Der8auer explained to GamersNexus: "Regarding the gold coating, there's the aspect that you can solder indium to gold without the need of flux. This makes the process easier and you don't need aggressive chemicals on your CPU. Without the gold coating, it would theoretically also work to solder the silicon to copper, but it would be more difficult and you would need the flux to break the oxide layers".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

