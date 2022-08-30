Store
ASRock's new B650 LiveMixer motherboard features a splash-like design

ASRock's new B650 LiveMixer motherboard features an interesting design, where it looks like someone had yellow paint on a paintbrush and splashed it.

Published Aug 30, 2022 11:36 PM CDT
2 minutes & 17 seconds read time

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs are nearly here, as too are the X670 and B650 series motherboards, where we're now seeing ASRock's interesting new B650 LiveMixer motherboard.

The new ASRock B650 LiveMixer motherboard has been spotted, leaked with a single image showing its design that is... well... interesting to say the least. I actually really love the design, and hope ASRock is using UV paint that would light up under the right lighting inside of a PC... that would be wild.

ASRock's new B650 LiveMixer is shown here in B650 non-E form, so we should expect just a PCIe 5.0 graphics card or SSD, not both: something the "Extreme" version chipset offers. ASRock is most likely going with a 16+2+1 VRM design, dual EPS power connectors, and a full-sized PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and dual x4 slots (PCIe 4.0).

AMD's new mid-range Ryzen 5 7600X processor with its 6 cores and 12 threads of Zen 4 CPU power at up to 5.3GHz will cost just $299, so mixing it with the ASRock B650 LiveMixer motherboard could be quite the potent mid-range CPU + mobo combo. We should expect more details on ASRock's new B650 LiveMixer motherboard next month, as AMD has formally said its new B650 motherboard series will be launching in October.

The new B650E chipset ushers in PCIe 5.0 for the mainstream, as the big difference between the "E" and "non-E" motherboards -- where the E stands for "Extreme" is PCIe 5.0 for both GPUs and SSDs... not just one or the other. AMD will provide PCIe 5.0 lanes to at least one of the M.2 slots, while providing full 16 lanes to PCIe 5.0-based graphics cards.

If you skipped buying the Ryzen 5000 series "Zen 3" CPUs and X570 and B550 motherboards, then AMD has just offered up quite the upgrade with the new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs and especially the new B650E and B650 motherboards. The new AM5 socket, DDR5 memory support, PCIe 5.0 GPU and PCIe 5.0 SSD support (one, or both depending on if you get the "Extreme" version of AMD's new 600-series chipset) is awesome to see from Team Red.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, weibo.com

