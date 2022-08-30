GeIL unveils EVO V + Polaris AMD EXPO Edition DDR5 RAM + RGB lighting

GeIL's new DDR5 EXPO memory kits arrive: EVO V and Polaris AMD Edition series with RGB lighting and even active cooling support... ready for Zen 4 CPUs.

GeIL has just unveiled its new AMD EXPO DDR5 memory kits in both "EVO V" and "Polaris" DDR5 memory families, where they even have RGB lighting and active cooling.

The new GeIL EVO V AMD Edition DDR5 memory will come with RGB lighting and an active dual-fan cooling system, where the DDR5 RAM has two small fans built into the top of the heat spreader that keeps the internals nice and cool, and helps blow away the hot air that the DDR5 memory is generating.

There's also a beautiful RGB diffuser on the top of the GeIL EVO V AMD Edition DDR5 memory, while there's even RGB lighting inside of the two fans as well. The module itself is tall, so you'll have to make sure you've got the room... but it'll also look slick, too.

GeIL EVO V AMD Edition DDR5 memory

GeIL is making its new AMD EXPO DDR5 memory kits available in single stick 16GB DDR5 DIMMs, with speeds ranging between DDR5-4800 through to DDR5-6400. There are also 32GB memory kits with 2 x 16GB sticks of DDR5 memory, offered at the same speeds: DDR5-4800 through to DDR5-6400.

GeIL Polaris RGB AMD Edition DDR5 memory

Next up we have the GeIL Polaris RGB AMD Edition which the company says is "more like a standard gaming-Esque DDR5 memory module" that comes with some "nifty features" and a standard height that makes it compatible with most air and AIO coolers on your new AM5 socket motherboard.

The company is making its new GeIL Polaris RGB and EVO V AMD EXPO Edition DDR5 memory kits available in not one, but three colors: Titanium Gray, Glacier White, and Racing Red Heat (Polaris RGB only).

GeIL EVO V AMD Edition DDR5 memory features:

Exclusive Active Dual Fan Cooling System

Speed up to 6400MHz one-click overclocking

Use high-quality IC and Tested with DYNA5 SLT

Exclusive Optimized RGB Illumination Design

Specifically compatible with AM5 Platform

All purchases are guaranteed a limited lifetime warranty

GeIL Polaris RGB AMD Edition DDR5 memory features:

Designed for content creators and gamers

Kit Capacities up to 64GB

Speed up to 6400MHz

Tested with DYNA5 SLT

Exclusive Optimized RGB Illumination Design

Fits Most CPU Coolers without Mechanical Interference

GeIL DDR5 AMD EXPO Memory Kits (Single-DIMM):

DDR5-4800 (40-40-40-77) - 16 GB @ 1.10V (Non-EXPO)

DDR5-5200 (34-38-38-78) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-5600 (38-44-44-84) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-6000 (32-38-38-80) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-6000 (38-40-40-82) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-6200 (34-38-38-80) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

DDR5-6400 (38-40-40-82) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

GeIL DDR5 AMD EXPO Memory Kits (Dual-DIMM):