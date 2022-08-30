Store
GeIL unveils EVO V + Polaris AMD EXPO Edition DDR5 RAM + RGB lighting

GeIL's new DDR5 EXPO memory kits arrive: EVO V and Polaris AMD Edition series with RGB lighting and even active cooling support... ready for Zen 4 CPUs.

Published Aug 30, 2022 9:13 PM CDT
GeIL has just unveiled its new AMD EXPO DDR5 memory kits in both "EVO V" and "Polaris" DDR5 memory families, where they even have RGB lighting and active cooling.

GeIL unveils EVO V + Polaris AMD EXPO Edition DDR5 RAM + RGB lighting 01 | TweakTown.com
The new GeIL EVO V AMD Edition DDR5 memory will come with RGB lighting and an active dual-fan cooling system, where the DDR5 RAM has two small fans built into the top of the heat spreader that keeps the internals nice and cool, and helps blow away the hot air that the DDR5 memory is generating.

There's also a beautiful RGB diffuser on the top of the GeIL EVO V AMD Edition DDR5 memory, while there's even RGB lighting inside of the two fans as well. The module itself is tall, so you'll have to make sure you've got the room... but it'll also look slick, too.

GeIL unveils EVO V + Polaris AMD EXPO Edition DDR5 RAM + RGB lighting 02 | TweakTown.com

GeIL EVO V AMD Edition DDR5 memory

GeIL is making its new AMD EXPO DDR5 memory kits available in single stick 16GB DDR5 DIMMs, with speeds ranging between DDR5-4800 through to DDR5-6400. There are also 32GB memory kits with 2 x 16GB sticks of DDR5 memory, offered at the same speeds: DDR5-4800 through to DDR5-6400.

GeIL unveils EVO V + Polaris AMD EXPO Edition DDR5 RAM + RGB lighting 03 | TweakTown.com

GeIL Polaris RGB AMD Edition DDR5 memory

Next up we have the GeIL Polaris RGB AMD Edition which the company says is "more like a standard gaming-Esque DDR5 memory module" that comes with some "nifty features" and a standard height that makes it compatible with most air and AIO coolers on your new AM5 socket motherboard.

The company is making its new GeIL Polaris RGB and EVO V AMD EXPO Edition DDR5 memory kits available in not one, but three colors: Titanium Gray, Glacier White, and Racing Red Heat (Polaris RGB only).

GeIL EVO V AMD Edition DDR5 memory features:

  • Exclusive Active Dual Fan Cooling System
  • Speed up to 6400MHz one-click overclocking
  • Use high-quality IC and Tested with DYNA5 SLT
  • Exclusive Optimized RGB Illumination Design
  • Specifically compatible with AM5 Platform
  • All purchases are guaranteed a limited lifetime warranty
GeIL unveils EVO V + Polaris AMD EXPO Edition DDR5 RAM + RGB lighting 04 | TweakTown.com

GeIL Polaris RGB AMD Edition DDR5 memory features:

  • Designed for content creators and gamers
  • Kit Capacities up to 64GB
  • Speed up to 6400MHz
  • Tested with DYNA5 SLT
  • Exclusive Optimized RGB Illumination Design
  • Fits Most CPU Coolers without Mechanical Interference
GeIL unveils EVO V + Polaris AMD EXPO Edition DDR5 RAM + RGB lighting 05 | TweakTown.comGeIL unveils EVO V + Polaris AMD EXPO Edition DDR5 RAM + RGB lighting 06 | TweakTown.com
GeIL unveils EVO V + Polaris AMD EXPO Edition DDR5 RAM + RGB lighting 07 | TweakTown.comGeIL unveils EVO V + Polaris AMD EXPO Edition DDR5 RAM + RGB lighting 08 | TweakTown.com

GeIL DDR5 AMD EXPO Memory Kits (Single-DIMM):

  • DDR5-4800 (40-40-40-77) - 16 GB @ 1.10V (Non-EXPO)
  • DDR5-5200 (34-38-38-78) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)
  • DDR5-5600 (38-44-44-84) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)
  • DDR5-6000 (32-38-38-80) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)
  • DDR5-6000 (38-40-40-82) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)
  • DDR5-6200 (34-38-38-80) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)
  • DDR5-6400 (38-40-40-82) - 16 GB @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)

GeIL DDR5 AMD EXPO Memory Kits (Dual-DIMM):

  • DDR5-4800 (40-40-40-77) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.10V (Non-EXPO)
  • DDR5-5200 (34-38-38-78) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)
  • DDR5-5600 (38-44-44-84) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)
  • DDR5-6000 (32-38-38-80) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)
  • DDR5-6000 (38-40-40-82) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)
  • DDR5-6200 (34-38-38-80) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)
  • DDR5-6400 (38-40-40-82) - 32 GB (16 GB x2) @ 1.25V (EXPO/XMP)
