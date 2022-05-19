GeIL EVO-V: the world's first DDR5 RAM with a dual-fan RGB cooler

GeIL has just unveiled their new EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory with a "ground-breaking dual-fan cooling system that combines RGB illumination and next-generation active cooling design into a one-piece molded heatshield".

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new GeIL EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory comes in 32GB and 64GB kits with speeds of between DDR5-4800 and DDR-6600. The unique heat spreader is joined with an active cooling system with RGB lighting and comes in both titanium gray and glacier white variants.

Even with the extensive cooling system and dual-fan cooler, the GeIL EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory can fit next to most CPU coolers of the physical height of the heat spreader. The two cooling fans are found in the heatshield's top left and top right corners, pushing airflow across the DDR5 RAM: up to 45% more thermal dissipation is achieved, which is quite significant. Nice work there, GeIL.

Jennifer Huang, the VP of GeIL Memory said: "Gamers and Computer enthusiasts have expected more from GeIL to improve their gaming experience, and our answer is the EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory. The EVO V has established a new standard in heat shield design as we have created an active dual-fan "FANtastic" cooling system to keep EVO V within an ideal thermal range. The RGB illumination and fans are part of a one-piece heat spreader design that enhances overclocking performance and builds an eye-catching system".