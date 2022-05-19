All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

GeIL EVO-V: the world's first DDR5 RAM with a dual-fan RGB cooler

GeIL EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory announced: 32GB and 64GB DDR5-4800 to DDR5-6600, world-first with dual-fan RGB cooling.

@anthony256
Published Thu, May 19 2022 10:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

GeIL has just unveiled their new EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory with a "ground-breaking dual-fan cooling system that combines RGB illumination and next-generation active cooling design into a one-piece molded heatshield".

GeIL EVO-V: the world's first DDR5 RAM with a dual-fan RGB cooler 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new GeIL EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory comes in 32GB and 64GB kits with speeds of between DDR5-4800 and DDR-6600. The unique heat spreader is joined with an active cooling system with RGB lighting and comes in both titanium gray and glacier white variants.

Even with the extensive cooling system and dual-fan cooler, the GeIL EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory can fit next to most CPU coolers of the physical height of the heat spreader. The two cooling fans are found in the heatshield's top left and top right corners, pushing airflow across the DDR5 RAM: up to 45% more thermal dissipation is achieved, which is quite significant. Nice work there, GeIL.

GeIL EVO-V: the world's first DDR5 RAM with a dual-fan RGB cooler 02 | TweakTown.comGeIL EVO-V: the world's first DDR5 RAM with a dual-fan RGB cooler 03 | TweakTown.com
GeIL EVO-V: the world's first DDR5 RAM with a dual-fan RGB cooler 05 | TweakTown.com

Jennifer Huang, the VP of GeIL Memory said: "Gamers and Computer enthusiasts have expected more from GeIL to improve their gaming experience, and our answer is the EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory. The EVO V has established a new standard in heat shield design as we have created an active dual-fan "FANtastic" cooling system to keep EVO V within an ideal thermal range. The RGB illumination and fans are part of a one-piece heat spreader design that enhances overclocking performance and builds an eye-catching system".

Buy at Amazon

GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5 RAM, 32GB (16GBx2) 5200MHz

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$279.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/19/2022 at 6:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.