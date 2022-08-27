Halo MCC microtransactions may not happen, 343i hasn't made a decision

343 Industries tells fans that it has not made a definitive decision on whether or not it will charge real money for in-game Spartan Points in Halo MCC.

Halo The Master Chief Collection may not get microtransactions after all, 343 Industries says.

A bit ago, 343i kicked off controversy by announcing they may add microtransaction purchases into Halo MCC (oddly enough, this was something I mentioned briefly in 2019). MCC's unlockable currency is being changed to Spartan Points, and all in-game items will be "purchased" by these points. Right now gamers can earn unlockables simply by playing the game, ranking up, earning EXP, and completing challenges. But 343i may add the ability to directly purchase these Spartan Points with real money.

Now in a recent Halo MCC blog update, 343 Industries briefly talks about Spartan Points. The devs say that no official decision has been made regarding microtransactions (but given Halo Infinite's dropping numbers I'd say it's a pretty much guaranteed bet).