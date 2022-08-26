Store
New 'Super-Earth' found, potential ocean planet orbiting nearby star

Potentially the first ocean planet, named TOI-1452 b, has been found orbiting the TOI-1452 dwarf star 100 light-years away in the Draco constellation.

Published Aug 26, 2022 5:03 AM CDT
A study on the planet titled "TOI-1452 b: SPIRou and TESS Reveal a Super-Earth in a Temperate Orbit Transiting an M4 Dwarf" has been published in The Astronomical Journal.

Researchers from the University of Montreal have an exoplanet, meaning a planet outside of our solar system, orbiting the TOI-1452 dwarf star, which is part of a binary star system in the Draco constellation, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The exoplanet is dubbed TOI-1452 b and exists within its host star's habitable zone, where it is just the right temperature for liquid water to exist on its surface.

It is known as a super-Earth because it is about 70% larger than Earth and approximately five times as massive, but with a potentially solid surface. The planet may also mark the first discovery of an ocean planet, as its density is consistent with a world with a very deep ocean. However, it could also be a large, rocky planet with little or no atmosphere.

Further investigation will be required to determine the composition of TOI-1452 b. According to one simulation, if the exoplanet turns out to be an ocean world, water would make up 30% of the planet's mass. This contrasts with Earth's water, which makes up only 1% of the planet's mass while covering 70% of its surface. With such oceans, TOI-1452 b would be more comparable to Jupiter's moons Ganymede and Callisto, or Saturn's moons Titan and Enceladus, which are believed to harbor deep oceans beneath icy surfaces.

"The OMM [Observatoire du Mont-Megantic (Mont Megantic Observatory)] played a crucial role in confirming the nature of this signal and estimating the planet's radius. This was no routine check. We had to make sure the signal detected by TESS [Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite] was really caused by an exoplanet circling TOI-1452, the largest of the two stars in that binary system," said Charles Cadieux, the Ph.D. student who led the discovery of the exoplanet TOI-1452 b.

"TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we have found to date. Its radius and mass suggest a much lower density than what one would expect for a planet that is basically made up of metal and rock, like Earth," said Cadieux.

You can read more from the study here.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, exoplanets.nasa.gov, exoplanetes.umontreal.ca, iopscience.iop.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

