Bandai Namco solidifies NFT and metaverse plans

Bandai Namco offers more details about its upcoming NFT and metaverse plans, says that its new NFTs aren't meant to be used for 'speculative purposes'

Bandai Namco sees opportunity with the metaverse and NFTs. The company has ambitions to create metaverses for each of its most popular franchises including Dragon Ball, Gundam. and possibly even Tekken. Bandai Namco's idea of a metaverse is a kind of hub that integrates gaming, merchandise, and digital content in a social sphere where gamers can connect, buy, and play.

The first metaverse will be based on Gundam. It's called Side-G and is a kind of galaxy with multiple "colonies" for different activities and content; one colony will be for esports, another for Gunpla models, and even one for games. In a new Q&A session, Bandai Namco tells investors that its metaverses, and incoming NFTs that are incorporated into the metaverses, are not meant for speculative purposes--e.g. trying to make thousands of dollars with artificial scarcity.

"Ultimately by connecting multiple colonies that have been launched, we will create a strong connection with fans. We will be NFTs and the introduction of new technologies such as blockchain is not for speculative purposes, but for fans and we will consider the need for connection. [Our goal is to] connect with fans and expand the community. I would like to create a world where fans can connect to," Bandai Namco management said in a Q&A session during its Q1 earnings call.

Here is what Bandai Namco has previously said about its metaverse plans: