Elon Musk writes column for Chinese internet sensors about his plan

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has penned an essay that details his future ambitions and what direction he wants to push the human race.

The essay was published for China Cyberspace magazine, which is run by China's central internet censor, the Cyberspace Administration of China, which, according to BusinessInsider, controls and oversees large swaths of data for several companies while also acting as digital security. Musk wrote in the essay that he is pushing for humans to become a multi-planetary species, and to do that, there must be a reduction in the cost of space travel.

Musk writes that SpaceX was created to solve the problem of space travel and bring the cost down to an affordable price while also solving the problem of humans only being on a single planet. Musk details that human civilization is a "faint little candle" or a "shimmering light in the void" that needs to reach another planet to ensure its survival. More specifically, the SpaceX CEO wrote that the "greatest hope" for humans is to create a large self-sustaining colony on Mars.

To reach such a monumental achievement, Musk plans on building at least 1,000 Starship vehicles, each of these capable of lifting 100 tons of cargo, which is more than enough to transport humans, vehicles, and equipment for Mars' colonization. Notably, Insider writes that the translated essay reads that Musk refers to readers as "Chinese friends" and calls upon "like-minded Chinese partners" to join him in his quest to bring humans to another world.

The relationship between Musk and China is no surprise, with Musk already working hard on getting the Shanghai Tesla factory up and running after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the facility to a grinding halt. Recently, Musk congratulated the Shanghai factory for manufacturing its one-millionth car, and for Tesla passing the total manufactured car milestone of three million.

Furthermore, Musk recently took to Twitter to reveal that he has a side hustle and its not something you would expect that he would be interested in considering his busy schedule between operating Tesla and SpaceX. In other Tesla news, the electric vehicle community is up in arms over a Tesla demo video going viral as it shows Tesla vehicles failing to stop for a child.