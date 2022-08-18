Store
STALKER-themed supermarket opens up shop in Kyiv, Ukraine

Published Aug 18, 2022 8:30 PM CDT
STALKER 2 developer GSC Game World has teamed with Ukrainian supermarket chain Silpo, in opening a new STALKER-themed Silpo grocery store in Kyiv, Ukraine.

STALKER-themed supermarket opens up shop in Kyiv, Ukraine 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Inside the STALKER-themed Silpo grocery store you'll find artwork, props, and even foodstuffs themed from STALKER. Walking around, and shopping in the supermarket must feel like you're literally in the middle of a store inside of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

Not only is there the regular grocery shopping area of the STALKER-themed Silpo grocery store, but there's a shop called "Vlasna Confectionary" that sells coffee, drinks, pizza, pastries, and sweets to eat and drink while they're shopping. There's also a "Traditional Shop" that sells products that were manufactured by Ukrainian companies.

The companies have plans to eventually add more decorations inside of the supermarket, including artistic recreations of the mutants found in STALKER as well as the supernatural anomalies you find while walking around in The Zone in STALKER.

STALKER-themed supermarket opens up shop in Kyiv, Ukraine 01 | TweakTown.com

As for GSC Game World and the development of STALKER 2, it was expected to be released this year in 2022 but the game was pushed back to 2023 on the Xbox and PC. The on-going Russia conflict in Ukraine has affected development of STALKER 2, just like it did with the STALKER-themed Silpo grocery store.

STALKER-themed supermarket opens up shop in Kyiv, Ukraine 02 | TweakTown.comSTALKER-themed supermarket opens up shop in Kyiv, Ukraine 03 | TweakTown.com
STALKER-themed supermarket opens up shop in Kyiv, Ukraine 05 | TweakTown.comSTALKER-themed supermarket opens up shop in Kyiv, Ukraine 04 | TweakTown.com

The plans for the STALKER grocery store started in the summer of 2021, but with issues between Russia and Ukraine saw GSC Game World and Silpo postpone their work on the STALKER grocery store. After those delays we're now here, with the store officially opened for consumers and gamers alike to go check it out in Kyiv, Ukraine.

In a follow-up tweet, the official STALKER Twitter account said that the game will be released in 2023... but I'm sure as hell (or should that be Chernobyl and nuclear fire) that things could slip. I'm sure it'll ship in not-the-greatest shape as it is, like most AAA games have been doing for years. Still, I'd love to check out the STALKER-themed grocery store one day, very cool to see.

NEWS SOURCE:windowscentral.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

