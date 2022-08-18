STALKER-themed supermarket opens up shop in Kyiv, Ukraine

GSC Game World and Silpo open up a STALKER-themed grocery store in Kyiv, Ukraine: features artwork, props, and you can buy STALKER-themed foods, and more.

STALKER 2 developer GSC Game World has teamed with Ukrainian supermarket chain Silpo, in opening a new STALKER-themed Silpo grocery store in Kyiv, Ukraine.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Inside the STALKER-themed Silpo grocery store you'll find artwork, props, and even foodstuffs themed from STALKER. Walking around, and shopping in the supermarket must feel like you're literally in the middle of a store inside of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

Not only is there the regular grocery shopping area of the STALKER-themed Silpo grocery store, but there's a shop called "Vlasna Confectionary" that sells coffee, drinks, pizza, pastries, and sweets to eat and drink while they're shopping. There's also a "Traditional Shop" that sells products that were manufactured by Ukrainian companies.

The companies have plans to eventually add more decorations inside of the supermarket, including artistic recreations of the mutants found in STALKER as well as the supernatural anomalies you find while walking around in The Zone in STALKER.

As for GSC Game World and the development of STALKER 2, it was expected to be released this year in 2022 but the game was pushed back to 2023 on the Xbox and PC. The on-going Russia conflict in Ukraine has affected development of STALKER 2, just like it did with the STALKER-themed Silpo grocery store.

The plans for the STALKER grocery store started in the summer of 2021, but with issues between Russia and Ukraine saw GSC Game World and Silpo postpone their work on the STALKER grocery store. After those delays we're now here, with the store officially opened for consumers and gamers alike to go check it out in Kyiv, Ukraine.

In a follow-up tweet, the official STALKER Twitter account said that the game will be released in 2023... but I'm sure as hell (or should that be Chernobyl and nuclear fire) that things could slip. I'm sure it'll ship in not-the-greatest shape as it is, like most AAA games have been doing for years. Still, I'd love to check out the STALKER-themed grocery store one day, very cool to see.