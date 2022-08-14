All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

XMG details its new NEO 17 + NEO 15 gaming laptops: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, and liquid cooling support.

@anthony256
Published Aug 14, 2022 10:12 PM CDT
XMG has formally announced its new NEO 17 and NEO 15 gaming laptops, packing the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 16 IMAGES

The new XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop features an interesting 16:10 aspect ratio display with a native 2560 x 1600 resolution, CHERRY's MX ULP Tactile switches on the keyboard, the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, and up to NVIDIA's fastest GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile GPU.

Inside, the XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop has the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, and 3 x GPU choices from NVIDIA: the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. The flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile GPU has 16GB of GDDR6 memory and a 175W TGP (split into 150W + 25W through Dynamic Boost 2.0 technology) but can be run at full power permanently, for the ultimate in performance, all the time.

Speaking of full power permanently for the ultimate in performance, the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor can also spool up to 65W under full load continuously, boosting up to 85W at peak power consumption.

XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 03 | TweakTown.com

But XMG is doing something different with its XMG 17 and XMG 15 gaming laptops: the optional XMG OASIS external laptop liquid cooling system. If you do opt for the liquid cooling system, you'll get much quieter noise levels from your XMG 17 or XMG 15 gaming laptop as the liquid cooling system will keep your CPU and GPU cooler.

XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop is the first laptop in the XMG range that uses a 16:10 aspect ratio, with a native resolution of 2560 x 1600 (1600p) and refresh rate of 240Hz. 1600p at 240Hz is pretty damn awesome, so the Ryzen 9 6900HX and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be used heavily in games at that resolution and refresh rate.

XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 05 | TweakTown.comXMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 06 | TweakTown.com

There's a 6ms response time on the panel, NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and Advanced Optimus technology that automatically switches the display from the integrated GPU on the AMD Ryzen 9 6800X and dedicated GPU in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU that you choose inside... all without a restart of your system.

You've got up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 supported inside of the XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop, through 2 x SO-DIMM slots as well as 2 x M.2 slots for some super-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 11 | TweakTown.com

On the outside, you've got the same stellar connectivity with HDMI 2.1 for 4K 120Hz support, enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet, USB 3.2 Type-C port with integrated DisplayPort 1.4 stream and connection to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU.

XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 01 | TweakTown.com

XMG NEO 17: High-end laptop with Ryzen 9 6900HX, RTX 3080 Ti, CHERRY MX switches, 16:10 display, and optional liquid cooling

  • Designed for maximum performance, XMG adds two models with AMD's Ryzen 6900HX to its NEO series. The NEO 17 has been completely redesigned and features a keyboard with CHERRY's MX ULP Tactile switches, a 16:10 display with 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, a 99 Wh battery, and a revised cooling system that can fully exploit the power limits of the graphics card (up to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti).
  • The NEO 15, on the other hand, is a platform update based on the existing chassis.
  • The new AMD edition (generation M22 model) is compatible with the external XMG OASIS laptop liquid cooling system and, in contrast to the Intel version introduced at the beginning of the year (model generation E22), is fully VR-compatible.
XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 13 | TweakTown.com

XMG has even provided some benchmark numbers between the air cooling and external liquid cooling on its NEO 17 gaming laptop, where the stock air cooler inside of the XMG NEO 17 can keep the CPU cool enough to run the Ryzen 9 6900HX processor ar around 70W, 15W less than the liquid cooling -- no surprise, but awesome to see -- from the external liquid cooling tech XMG is using.

XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 | TweakTown.com

But the numbers are VERY different using its liquid cooling system, benching the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti inside of the XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop with CPU package power tests -- where it held at 85W or so with the liquid cooler.

XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 14 | TweakTown.com

Now, down to the nitty-gritty with GPU temperatures between the air vs liquid cooling inside of the XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop, we have the air cooling on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti keeping temps at around 80C+ while the liquid cooler keeps it much, much cooler at just 60C.

XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 15 | TweakTown.com

3DMark Time Spy stress tests pushed the GPU power to 175W on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU inside of the XMG NEO 17, while GPU temps were at 80C solid on the air cooling inside of the stock version of the NEO 17.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

