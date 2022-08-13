New South Park game will be published by THQ Nordic, likely an FPS

A new South Park game is in development and the game will be published by THQ Nordic, with strong indications that it'll be a first-person shooter.

THQ Nordic has revealed that it will be publishing the new South Park game that's in development.

In 2021, Comedy Central announced a $900 million South Park deal that includes a brand new 3D South Park game developed alongside South Park studios. Then in January developer Question Games put up a job listing confirming they are working on a new Unreal Engine-based South Park game.

"Question and South Park Digital Studios are seeking a Lead Level Designer for work on a new video game set in the world of South Park," the still-live job listing reads. Given the developers involved we predicted the game could be a first-person shooter and possibly a spiritual successor to South Park 64.

Question Games includes devs who worked on the excellent South Park games The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole. Some developers also worked on BioShock games.

Question's Jordan Thomas, an ex-Ubisoft dev who served as Creative Consultant on Stick of Truth and Fractured But Whole, also designed the seventh level of BioShock at Irrational Games, and directed BioShock 2 at 2K Marin.

Now Embracer Group's label THQ Nordic has confirmed it will be publishing the game. The news was part of THQ Nordic's recent digital showcase, and at the tail end of the stream the publisher gave a quick nod to South Park with an audio clip of Randy Marsh and a logo for the South Park Studios branch.

Not much is known about the project other than what we've reported here.