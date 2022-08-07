All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel cutting corners, drops premium packaging on flagship Core CPUs

Intel's premium packaging design on flagship Core i9-12900K and Core i9-10980XE CPUs dropped, Intel is less premium now?

@anthony256
Published Aug 7, 2022 9:19 PM CDT
Intel is dropping the premium packaging of two of its high-end flagship Core i9 processors, the Core i9-12900K and Core i9-10980XE.

Intel cutting corners, drops premium packaging on flagship Core CPUs 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The news is coming directly from Intel, with the company posting a Product Change Notification (PCN) for the Core i9-12900K and Core i9-10980XE processors. Starting from September 4, these two processors will not come in their fancy packaging, but rather a regular, same-sized box.

It's no surprise for the Cascade Lake-based Core i9-10980XE processor, but the Core i9-12900K is still being sold right now... while the "Raptor Lake" and the Core i9-13900K aren't too far away now. Hopefully, Intel keeps the fancy packaging for the higher-end Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K, and doesn't start cutting corners from here on out.

Intel cutting corners, drops premium packaging on flagship Core CPUs 06 | TweakTown.com
Intel cutting corners, drops premium packaging on flagship Core CPUs 07 | TweakTown.comIntel cutting corners, drops premium packaging on flagship Core CPUs 08 | TweakTown.com

If you didn't already know, the Core i9-10980XE processor arrived in a rectangular box with a huge plastic wafer inside, which contains the CPU itself. It looks awesome, and again with an even slicker design on the retail packaging for the Core i9-12900K "Alder Lake" CPU.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

