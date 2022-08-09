AMD X670E motherboards are with reviewers right now, benching begins

AMD's next-gen X670E motherboards are with reviewers, with Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs right around the corner now.

AMD is getting closer and closer to the launch of its next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and new X670E and X670 motherboards, with some X670E motherboards already in reviewers' hands.

GIGABYTE's upcoming X670E AORUS MASTER motherboard, with overclocker SkatterBencher receiving the new X670E motherboard in the mail. The X670E AORUS MASTER motherboard is the second-best X670E motherboard, rocking 16+2+2 phase power design, and so much more.

The new AM5 socket motherboard will also have 4 x DDR5 DIMMs, support for PCIe 5.0 x16 graphics cards, 4 x M.2 SSD slots which are split into: 2 x PCIe 5.0 x4 and 2 x PCIe 5.0 x4 which are also all with a screwless design. GIGABYTE is also providing a quick release system for its PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, too.

We should expect the official Zen 4 processors and X670E + X670 motherboards to launch on September 15, where both reviews will be unleashed, as well as AMD's new products being launched into the wild. After years of gearing up for this, we are all ready for all the new tech from AMD.