All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX, Pure Loop 2 FX, and merch! 🔥

AMD X670E motherboards are with reviewers right now, benching begins

AMD's next-gen X670E motherboards are with reviewers, with Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs right around the corner now.

@anthony256
Published Aug 9, 2022 8:39 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD is getting closer and closer to the launch of its next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and new X670E and X670 motherboards, with some X670E motherboards already in reviewers' hands.

AMD X670E motherboards are with reviewers right now, benching begins 01 | TweakTown.com

GIGABYTE's upcoming X670E AORUS MASTER motherboard, with overclocker SkatterBencher receiving the new X670E motherboard in the mail. The X670E AORUS MASTER motherboard is the second-best X670E motherboard, rocking 16+2+2 phase power design, and so much more.

The new AM5 socket motherboard will also have 4 x DDR5 DIMMs, support for PCIe 5.0 x16 graphics cards, 4 x M.2 SSD slots which are split into: 2 x PCIe 5.0 x4 and 2 x PCIe 5.0 x4 which are also all with a screwless design. GIGABYTE is also providing a quick release system for its PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, too.

We should expect the official Zen 4 processors and X670E + X670 motherboards to launch on September 15, where both reviews will be unleashed, as well as AMD's new products being launched into the wild. After years of gearing up for this, we are all ready for all the new tech from AMD.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$546.74
$547.14$499.00$548.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/9/2022 at 8:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.