All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX, Pure Loop 2 FX, and merch! 🔥

NASA's Mars rover hits incredible milestone as it unlocks Mars secrets

One of NASA's Mars rovers has reached a monumental milestone while stationed on the Red Planet as it continues to do solid work.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 8, 2022 1:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA successfully landed the Curiosity rover on Mars on August 6, 2012, and since then, it has been exploring the Gale Crater to answer one big question.

NASA sent the now-seasoned rover to the Red Planet to answer a simple yet difficult question - did Mars have all the ingredients to support life? According to Curiosity's Deputy Project Scientist Abigail Fraeman, after 10 years of being on the planet and streams of data acquired by Curiosity, researchers can definitively say that Mars did have ingredients to support life.

Notably, NASA only expected to get about two years out of Curiosity, meaning the rover has more than surpassed its mission requirements and still, to this day, continues to explore the Martian surface. Being stationed on the Red Planet for the past 10 years has caused some damage to the rover, with its wheels taking most of the beating as it traverses Mars' rocky terrain. So far, Curiosity has sent back 3,102 gigabytes of data and drilled 35 samples.

NASA's Mars rover hits incredible milestone as it unlocks Mars secrets 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
NASA's Mars rover hits incredible milestone as it unlocks Mars secrets 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$82.95
$82.95$82.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/8/2022 at 2:18 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nasaspaceflight.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.