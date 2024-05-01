AMD just turned 55 years old: from making CPUs for Intel, to Ryzen and EPYC beating Intel

AMD celebrates its 55th birthday, growing from a microprocessor supplier to one of the most successful in the technology industry.

Can you believe AMD has just turned 55 years old? AMD was founded on May 1, 1969, starting as a microprocessor company, turning into an everything giant now with Ryzen, EPYC, Radeon, AI GPUs, and so much more.

AMD started out with its own Athlon CPUs back in the day, moving onto acquire ATi and bringing the Radeon brand in-house. From there, the company has had ups and downs with its Radeon GPUs, but the Ryzen and EPYC CPUs have been powerhouse successes for the company over the last 10 years.

Turning 55, the future is bright for AMD with the rise of AI PCs this year and its NPU inside of its APUs and CPUs with Ryzen AI. AMD is inside of the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and Sony PlayStation 5 consoles, and countless gaming handhelds, desktop PCs, laptops, and more.

AMD CTO Mark Papermaster wrote: "Today AMD celebrates its 55th anniversary. AMD has a rich history of innovation, yet the incredible AI inflection point we find ourselves in today marks a new era of opportunity and impact for our company. We made the call over a decade ago to leverage our strength and heritage in high-performance computing and invest for the future. Those bets have paid off as all our markets now demand the utmost in compute efficiency (performance per Watt of energy expended), and AI enablement. With that in mind, as we mark this milestone, I'd like to reflect on the last five years of innovation and impact at AMD and look forward to what we can expect in the next five".

NEWS SOURCE:community.amd.com

