ASUS details flagship ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme + HERO motherboards

ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme and ROG Crossahir X670E HERO motherboards detailed: new ALC4082 audio codec, and so much more.

Published Aug 4, 2022 8:19 PM CDT
ASUS has detailed its two new X670E motherboards during AMD's recent "Meet The Experts" event, where we now have some more details on the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme and ROG Crosshair X670E HERO motherboards, ready to rock on with Zen 4.

ASUS showed off its flagship ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme and ROG Crosshair X670E HERO motherboards, where the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme is an absolute behemoth, that also looks delicious. It rocks super-enthusiast-grade 10GbE networking, USB4 connectivity, RGB lighting, and so much more.

ASUS drops 10GbE and a bunch of weight and size with the ROG Crosshair X670E HERO, it's a smaller motherboard, but still has enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking, USB4 connectivity, and more. Both boards of course have PCIe 5.0-ready M.2 SSD slots, and 2 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slots ready for next-gen graphics cards, or RAID cards for some monster storage setups.

ASUS is also including some industry-leading immersive audio on its new ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme + HERO motherboards, with the latest ALC4082 codec that uses the USB interface instead of conventional high-definition audio (HDA). This improves the playback audio resolution from 192kHz up to 384kHz.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

