Officials confirm Elon Musk SpaceX rocket debris crashed in a field

Officials have confirmed that debris from one of Elon Musk's SpaceX missions has crash landed into a farmer's field in Australia.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 5, 2022 1:42 AM CDT
Officials confirm Elon Musk SpaceX rocket debris crashed in a field 01 | TweakTown.com
An Australian sheep farmer was stunned when he found a part of a space mission lying in his field. The object was found in Dalgety, located near Australia's Snowy Mountains, which is about a five-hour drive southwest of Sydney. The farmer described the discovery as "astounding". An Australian Space Agency spokesperson recently confirmed that the debris is from a SpaceX mission, and according to astrophysicist Brad Tucker, the debris is from a trunk jettisoned by the Crew-1 capsule that re-entered Earth in 2021.

The astrophysicist explains that the trunk had split up on re-entry as there were reports of more debris being found scattered in surrounding properties. Since the majority of the planet's surface area is water, most of the space debris that makes it to Earth's surface crash land into the ocean. However, with the space expansion only getting exponentially more real as more companies join in on the race and push to other worlds, debris crashing down into Earth is only going to get frequent.

Officials confirm Elon Musk SpaceX rocket debris crashed in a field 01 | TweakTown.com

SpaceX's human spaceflight program senior director Benjamin Reed spoke to reporters and acknowledged the event by saying that the company is sending a team out to investigate the debris and that the event is "within the expected analyzed space of what can happen", while simultaneously saying that SpaceX is always looking "for ways to we can improve things".

Furthermore, the Crew Dragon's trunk is the part that connects the capsule to the Falcon 9 rocket while it's ascending. One half of the trunk features a solar array while the other half contains a radiator, and before Dragon re-enters Earth, it jettisons both of these off the capsule.

Officials confirm Elon Musk SpaceX rocket debris crashed in a field 06 | TweakTown.com

In other space news, NASA recently confirmed the origin of the strange spaghetti-like object that was found by a Mars rover. Additionally, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope recently snapped an image of a Cartwheel Galaxy. Check out both of those stories below.

NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

