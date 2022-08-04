All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA confirms origin for spaghetti-like object found on Mars by rover

Last month the Perseverance rover stumbled across a spaghetti or noodle-like object, and now NASA has confirmed its origin.

Published Aug 4, 2022 12:02 AM CDT
Last month NASA's Perseverance rover snapped an image of the martian surface that caused the internet to claw for answers at what was seen in the image.

Perseverance managed to capture a strange string-like object in the photograph on July 12, sparking viral internet debate about the origin of the object and if it came from Earth or was natural to Mars. Following the widespread speculation from many individuals on Twitter, and the numerous reports from publications, NASA has confirmed the origin of the string-like object, and the answer is unsurprisingly underwhelming.

Originally, NASA speculated that the object was likely some part of Perseverance's own landing gear, and the space agency wasn't too far off from its first guess as it has now confirmed in a statement on Monday that the origin of the string-like object is Dacron netting, which is commonly used in thermal blankets. Notably, NASA concluded that the above netting has undergone significant "unraveling/shredding, suggesting that it was subjected to strong forces".

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:mars.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

