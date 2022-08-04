All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Mysterious ancient Egyptian temple found after 4,500 years

A team of archaeologists has discovered a mysterious ancient sun temple that dates back 4,500 years to the Fifth Dynasty.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 4, 2022 1:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A team of archaeologists has unearthed an ancient Egyptian cemetery for the pharaohs that dates back some 4,500 years.

Mysterious ancient Egyptian temple found after 4,500 years 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Researchers believe there were six sun temples constructed to honor the ancient Egyptian god Ra, the god of the Sun, kings, and the sky. Only two of these temples were discovered, but now a team of Polish and Italian archaeologists has discovered a third during the excavation of the Abusir necropolis, the primary burial site for the pharaohs of the Fifth Dynasty of ancient Egypt.

The Fifth Dynasty of ancient Egypt existed between 2465 and 2323 BC, and according to the Egyptian Ministry, the temple was constructed using mud bricks and had a weighted limestone entrance. Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said that archaeologists accessed the temple through a limestone entrance which has a paved floor of mud bricks with some being embedded with a weighted face.

Mysterious ancient Egyptian temple found after 4,500 years 01 | TweakTown.com

The researchers discovered many clay seals that bore royal names, most notably some that linked to King Shepseskare, an Egyptian king that ruled the fourth or fifth Egyptian dynasty between 2494 and 2345 BC. Furthermore, the team of researchers discovered what they believe to be many ceramic vases, beer pots, and other ancient contains that Egyptians commonly used during rituals and ceremonies.

Dr. Rosanna Birley, the head of the mission from the University of Naples in Italy, said there isn't much known about King Shepseskare and that the discovery of the possible sun temple and its contents may change the current history known about his rule and the Fifth Dynasty in general.

Mysterious ancient Egyptian temple found after 4,500 years 03 | TweakTown.com

As for completing their works, the researchers say that the mission will be wrapped up soon, with many more secrets yet to be unveiled.

In other Egypt-related news, a 2,000-year-old decapitated Egyptian mummy head was found in an attic. More on that story can be found below.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$82.95
$82.95$82.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2022 at 1:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsweek.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.