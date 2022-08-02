SK hynix reveals 96GB DDR5 CXL 2.0 memory expansion solution

SK hynix has just unveiled its first DDR5 DRAM-based CXL sample, with expandable CXL (Compute Express Link) memory to strengthen its presence in the next-generation memory solutions market.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new SK hynix CXL memory ecosystem arrives in the EDSFF (Enterprise & Data Center Standard Form Factor) E3.S form factor, with support for next-gen PCIe 5.0 x8 and standard DDR5 memory that packs CXL controllers. As for CXL: it's based on PCIe and is a new standardized interface that boosts efficiency by utilizing CPUs, GPUs, accelerators, and memory.

SK hynix is stepping in, participating in the CXL consortium from the early days, and is "looking to secure CXL memory market leadership". CXL memory will be huge for expandability, where it allows for flexible memory expansion compared to current server market offerings, where memory capacity and performance are fixed once the server platform is chosen.

Uksong Kang, Head of DRAM Product Planning explaining SK hynix's CXL memory deployment strategy explains: "I see CXL as a new opportunity to expand memory and create a new market. We aim to mass-produce CXL memory products by 2023, and will continue to develop cutting-edge DRAM technologies and advanced packaging technologies to launch various CXL-based bandwidth/capacity expandable memory solution products".

Stuart Berke, Vice President and Fellow at Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group said: "Dell has been at the forefront of developing the CXL and EDSFF ecosystems, driving technology standards through the CXL and SNIA consortiums, and working closely with our partners on CXL product requirements to meet future workload demands. The SK hynix EDSFF E3.S form factor CXL memory module is an example of the innovative products that customers will be able to deploy to meet their growing memory needs".

Dr. Debendra Das Sharma, Intel Senior Fellow and co-GM of Memory and I/O Technologies at Intel said: "CXL plays an essential role in extending memory for data center systems to evolve. We look forward to building and expanding the CXL memory ecosystem, as well as quickly developing technology standards through the CXL consortium, by collaborating with partners like SK hynix".

Raghu Nambiar, Corporate Vice President of Data Center Ecosystems and Solutions at AMD added: "AMD is excited about the possibilities of workload performance acceleration with memory expansion using CXL technology. We look forward to collaborating with SK hynix on the development and validation of CXL as the industry shifts to a more dynamic and flexible memory infrastructure".

Christopher Cox, Vice President of Technology at Montage Technologies said: "CXL is a key technology that will be critical in optimizing memory systems in the future, and we are actively working with SK hynix in CXL memory design and verification to promote the rapid development of the CXL memory ecosystem".