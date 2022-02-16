All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SK hynix GDDR6-AiM: next-gen memory with computing abilities for AI

SK hynix announce next-gen GDDR6-AiM (Accelerator In Memory) technology: special-purpose hardware for the future of AI memory.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 16 2022 7:13 PM CST
SK hynix has just announced a next-generation memory chip with onboard computing capabilities, with the introduction of GDDR6-AiM (Accelerator In Memory).

SK hynix GDDR6-AiM: next-gen memory with computing abilities for AI 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company revealed its first sample of GDDR6-AiM memory clocked at 16Gbps at ISSCC (The International Solid-State Circuits Conference) which is being hosted virtually between February 20-24. GDDR6-AiM does things differently by adding computational functions to the GDDR6 memory chips, where GDDR6-AiM and a CPU or GPU -- instead of regular DRAM -- will speed up computational speed by up to 16x.

SK hynix is aiming its new GDDR6-AiM memory for machine learning, high-performance computing (HPC), big data computation and storage. GDDR6-AiM is at 1.25V, lower than the 1.35V on GDDR6 -- but then PIM reduces data movement to the CPU + GPU -- reducing power consumption by a huge 80%.

SK hynix GDDR6-AiM: next-gen memory with computing abilities for AI 02 | TweakTown.com

Ryu Soo-jung, CEO of SAPEON Inc. said: "The use of artificial neural network data has increased rapidly recently, requiring computing technology optimized for computational characteristics. We aim to maximize efficiency in data calculation, costs, and energy use by combining technologies from the two companies".

Ahn Hyun, Head of Solution Development added: "SK hynix will build a new memory solution ecosystem using GDDR6-AiM, which has its own computing function" and then added, "the company will continue to evolve its business model and the direction for technology development".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

