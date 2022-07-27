All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AFOX registers gigantic list of next-gen AMD + NVIDIA GPUs at EEC

AFX has submitted an absolute metric ton of next-gen AMD Radeon RX 7000 series and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs to the EEC.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 27 2022 7:56 PM CDT
AFOX is teasing both AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, and NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, registering a laundry list filled with graphics cards to the EEC.

The company makes a bunch of PC hardware including graphics cards, motherboards, SSDs and PSUs but man, AFOX is truly preparing for a bloody lot of next-gen graphics cards. AFOX has submissions for the new flagship AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

But it didn't stop there, it has filed submissions to the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) regulatory office for what seems like every possible model of next-gen graphics cards that both AMD and NVIDIA will be unleashing in the coming months. From the very top of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT down to the Radeon RX 7500, and the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti down to the GeForce RTX 4050.

Here's a list of all of the graphics cards listed by AFOX:

AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards:

  • AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 7900
  • AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 7800
  • AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 7700
  • AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 7600
  • AMD Radeon RX 7500 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 7500

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

