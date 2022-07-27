AFOX registers gigantic list of next-gen AMD + NVIDIA GPUs at EEC

AFX has submitted an absolute metric ton of next-gen AMD Radeon RX 7000 series and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs to the EEC.

AFOX is teasing both AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, and NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, registering a laundry list filled with graphics cards to the EEC.

The company makes a bunch of PC hardware including graphics cards, motherboards, SSDs and PSUs but man, AFOX is truly preparing for a bloody lot of next-gen graphics cards. AFOX has submissions for the new flagship AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

But it didn't stop there, it has filed submissions to the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) regulatory office for what seems like every possible model of next-gen graphics cards that both AMD and NVIDIA will be unleashing in the coming months. From the very top of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT down to the Radeon RX 7500, and the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti down to the GeForce RTX 4050.

Here's a list of all of the graphics cards listed by AFOX:

AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7800

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7700

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7600

AMD Radeon RX 7500 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7500

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards: