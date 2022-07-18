All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Kingston reveals FURY Renegade DDR5 RAM: up to DDR5-6400 CL32 kits

Kingston unleashes its new FURY Renegade DDR5 (also with RGB lighting) with up to DDR5-6400 speeds, and fast CL32 timings.

Published Mon, Jul 18 2022 10:52 PM CDT
Kingston has just announced its latest FURY Renegade DDR5 family of RAM, with both the FURY Renegade DDR5 and FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB memory.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RAM is offered at up to DDR5-6400 speeds, with quick CL32 timings. The company is using premium components, "hard-tuned by engineers" and rigorously tested for compatibility across a wide range of motherboards.

Kingston is using a black and silver aluminum heat spreader, something that the company says is "newly designed" while you can get RGB lighting with the dynamic LED light bar with the FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB memory. If you opt-in for RGB lighting, simply tap into the Kingston FURY CTRL 3 software, which lets you tweak 16 smooth, customizable RGB lighting effects.

The new Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family of RAM is available in 16GB single stick modules, and 32GB kits of 2 x 16GB sticks.

Kingston DRAM business manager, Kristy Ernt, explains: "We're excited to offer the best of both worlds: extreme performance and maximum peace of mind. With the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family, users can take control of their system's performance and push the boundaries of what is possible".

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 Features and Specifications:

  • Engineered to maximize performance: With speeds up to 6400MT/s1 and quick CL32 timings, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 features premium components hand-tuned by engineers, rigorously tested for compatibility across the industry's leading motherboards, and backed by 100% factory testing at speed for a hassle-free overclock experience.
  • Tap into extreme overclocking potential: DDR5 ushers in a whole new era of memory technology to make extreme overclocking a more stable option than previous generations. On-die ECC delivers more reliable DRAM components, an on-board PMIC balances power when and where it's needed, and two independent 32-bit subchannels provide dramatic increases in data efficiency for multi-core processors.
  • Intel® XMP 3.0 Certified: Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes overclocking a breeze with advanced pre-optimized factory timings, speeds, and voltages for overclocking performance. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 features a programmable PMIC for XMP 3.0, supporting up to two customizable profiles to optimize your own unique timings, speeds, and voltages saved directly to the DIMM.
  • Qualified by the world's leading motherboard manufacturers2: Tested and trusted for your preferred motherboard so you can build with confidence.
  • Aggressive aluminum heat spreader design: Newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB keeps your rig running- and looking- cool to complement the look of your latest PC build.
  • Capacities:
  • Singles - 16GB
  • Kits of 2 - 32GB
  • Frequencies: 6000MT/s, 6400MT/s
  • Latencies: CL32
  • Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V
  • Operating Temperature: 0°C-85°C
  • Dimensions: 133.35 mm x 39.2 mm x 7.65 mm
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

