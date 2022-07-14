All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Nintendo forms its own CGI production company for games, films, shows

Nintendo has purchased longtime CGI production company partner Dynamo Pictures to help create game cinematics, TV shows, etc.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jul 14 2022 12:19 PM CDT
Nintendo has purchased Dynamo Pictures, Inc, a CGI production company that helped with Kingsglaive Final Fantasy XV, the PIKMIN short films, and the new Ghost in the Shell TV show.

Nintendo forms its own CGI production company for games, films, shows 3 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Image Credit: Ruben Sotomayor

Nintendo has ambitious plans to start creating its own TV shows and films while bolstering the cinematic scenes featured in its games. The company today announced that it has purchased 100% of all remaining shares in Dynamo Pictures, a Japanese studio known for its animation, motion capture, and computer graphics.

In the past, Dynamo has worked on a multitude of projects but will now exclusively focus on Nintendo's mighty arsenal of franchises. "Upon closing of the acquisition, the company name Dynamo pictures is expected to be changed to Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd. to focus on development of visual content utilizing Nintendo IP," Nintendo said in a press release.

Dynamo's own website says the acquisition was made for the "purpose of continuously producing video content for Nintendo IP."

This is Nintendo's first major splash into the animation market. So far Nintendo has teamed up with third-party studios like Illumination to adapt its new Super Mario Bros. film, but with Dynamo as a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo can technically release new shows faster while retaining full creative control over the content.

Nintendo forms its own CGI production company for games, films, shows 2 | TweakTown.com

Dynamo has worked on the following content:

  • Ghost in the Shell SAC 2045 - Season 2
  • Monster Strike: The Movie
  • Topical-Ju! Precure
  • Aya and the Witch
  • PIKMIN short films
  • Kingsglaive Final Fantasy XV
NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

