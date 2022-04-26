All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Nintendo delays star-studded Super Mario Bros film to Spring 2023

Nintendo and Illumination have delayed the new Super Mario Bros CGI film to Spring 2023 likely because of Sonic's huge success.

Published Tue, Apr 26 2022 11:14 AM CDT
Nintendo and Illumination have delayed the new Super Mario Bros. film from Holiday 2022 to Spring 2023.

Nintendo delays star-studded Super Mario Bros film to Spring 2023 1 | TweakTown.com

Nintendo's new Super Mario Bros. movie, currently in production at Illumination Entertainment (Minions, Despicable Me), was originally supposed to launch late this year. Now both Nintendo and Illumination have announced the star-studded adaptation is being pushed back by a full quarter. Sonic The Hedgehog's $145.8 million success may have had something to do with the delay.

"After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023-April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait," Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto said in an announcement.

Illumination's Chris Meledandri also put out this statement: "Miyamoto-san and I have been collaborating on all aspects of the Super Mario Bros. film and, together with our partners at Universal, have decided to move the global release to Spring 2023 - April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan. We are excited to share this incredible film with you."

Originally discussed in 2017 and formally announced in 2018, production on the film ramped up with the announcement of big names joining the cast including Jack Black (Bowser), Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), and Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong.

The unlikely ensemble drew considerable attention when Nintendo made the casting reveal in 2021.

Super Mario Bros. - Spring 2023

  • Chris Pratt as Mario⁣⁣
  • Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach⁣⁣
  • Charlie Day as Luigi⁣⁣
  • Jack Black as Bowser⁣⁣
  • Keegan-Michael Key as Toad⁣⁣
  • Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong⁣⁣
  • Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong⁣⁣
  • Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek⁣⁣
  • Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike⁣⁣
  • Surprise Cameos from Charles Martinet
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

