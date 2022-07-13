All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tesla laying off 200 staff from Autopilot team, shuts San Mateo office

Tesla lays off close to 200 employees from its Autopilot team, shuts a facility in San Mateo, California -- AI boss leaves.

Published Wed, Jul 13 2022 9:33 PM CDT
Tesla has reportedly laid off hundreds of employees in its Autopilot department, as well as closing down an office in San Mateo, California.

Bloomberg and TechCrunch have both reported the story, with the teams at the San Mateo office "tasked with evaluating customer vehicle data related to the Autopilot driver-assistance features and performing so-called data labeling. Many of the staff were data annotation specialists, all of which are hourly positions, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information" reports Bloomberg.

Tesla had around 350 staffers in that office before the slashing of staff took place, where some of them have been transferred to nearby offices. 200 people out of its Autopilot team is a big deal for the autonomous side of Tesla, but not overall considering the company hires around 100,000 people across the planet.

Bloomberg reports that in Buffalo, Tesla is still hiring for its Autopilot data-labeling teams, with the site adding that "staff at that location, who are doing the same role, are paid a lower hourly rate than in San Mateo".

NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, techcrunch.com, tesla.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

