Tesla software update: scans roads, adjusts suspension to avoid damage

Tesla's new 2022.20 software update sees vehicles scanning the roads ahead for hazards, adjusts suspension to avoid damage.

Published Wed, Jul 6 2022 8:26 PM CDT
Tesla's new software update for its electric vehicles will see it scanning the roads ahead of you for possible danger, like potholes and more, and then avoiding them by adjusting the suspension.

The news is coming from the new Tesla 2022.20 software update, in which the company explains that the new feature is part of the "Tesla Adaptive Suspension" system. Tesla explains: "Tesla Adaptive Suspension will now adjust ride height for an upcoming rough road section. This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla vehicles".

It's out of nowhere, but very welcomed... another step towards the world of full Self-Driving goodness through Tesla Autopilot. You can't be driven by AI and not have it scanning the road to avoid things like potholes, but adjusting the suspension on-the-fly as it looks ahead with its sensors, is very cool.

The new "Tesla Adaptive Suspension" feature is only available of Tesla electric vehicles with adaptive suspension: these include the new Model S and Model X electric vehicles.

How do you activate the feature? Tesla explains: "Tesla Adaptive Suspension will now adjust ride height for an upcoming rough road section. This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla vehicles".

Tesla CEO Elon Musk did say back in 2020 that Tesla Autopilot would eventually detect portholes, making minimaps to remember them... and then avoid them.

Back then, Reto Siegrist tweeted "Is it possible that Tesla will be able to create a "micro map" of every road with all the details (stop sign, pot holes, etc.) that can be used by other Teslas when they drive along the same road?" to which Musk replied with a rather simple "Yes".

NEWS SOURCE:electrek.co

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

