All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Apple working on next-gen M3 chip for 'future iMac' and other products

Apple just announced its M2 chip, but work on the next-gen M3 chip has started: 'destined for future iMac and other products'.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jun 12 2022 11:34 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple just announced its new M2 chip, with 20+ billion transistors on TSMC's still fresh 5nm process node, while it is testing its next-gen M3 chip in-house for a new iMac of the future.

Apple working on next-gen M3 chip for 'future iMac' and other products 21 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new article, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that: "the company is already working on an M3 chip destined for a future iMac and other products". There are no other details of what Apple will pack into the M3, but I'd like to see something truly beefy for a next-gen Apple iMac desktop system.

Rumors began swirling of the new Apple M3 chip in April 2022, where Bloomberg began teasing the M3 for a future iMac. Bloomberg reported at the time: "Since then, I've heard that the M2 chips aren't the only one in testing within Apple. And if you're waiting for a new iMac, i'm hearing an M3 version of that desktop is already in the works - though I imagine it won't launch until the end of next year at the earliest. Also, for those asking, I still think an iMac Pro is coming. It just won't be anytime soon".

Apple working on next-gen M3 chip for 'future iMac' and other products 02 | TweakTown.com
  • M3: ???
  • M2 Max: 10-core CPU, 38-core GPU, unknown transistors on TSMC next-gen 3nm
  • M2 Pro: unknown CPU, unknown GPU, unknown transistors on TSMC next-gen 3nm
  • M2: 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU + 20+ billion transistors on TSMC second-gen 5nm
  • M1 Ultra: 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU + 114 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
  • M1 Max: 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU + 57 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
  • M1 Pro: 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU + 34 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
  • M1: 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU + 16 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$449.00
$449.00$479.00$479.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/12/2022 at 11:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.