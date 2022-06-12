Apple working on next-gen M3 chip for 'future iMac' and other products

Apple just announced its new M2 chip, with 20+ billion transistors on TSMC's still fresh 5nm process node, while it is testing its next-gen M3 chip in-house for a new iMac of the future.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new article, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that: "the company is already working on an M3 chip destined for a future iMac and other products". There are no other details of what Apple will pack into the M3, but I'd like to see something truly beefy for a next-gen Apple iMac desktop system.

Rumors began swirling of the new Apple M3 chip in April 2022, where Bloomberg began teasing the M3 for a future iMac. Bloomberg reported at the time: "Since then, I've heard that the M2 chips aren't the only one in testing within Apple. And if you're waiting for a new iMac, i'm hearing an M3 version of that desktop is already in the works - though I imagine it won't launch until the end of next year at the earliest. Also, for those asking, I still think an iMac Pro is coming. It just won't be anytime soon".