FromSoftware's next game is almost finished, it's likely Armored Core
FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki confirms the studio's next project is almost complete and it may not be directed by Miyazaki.
FromSoftware's next game is almost complete, and it's likely to be the new Armored Core game that was teased in 2016.
In a recent interview with 4Gamer, Hidetaka Miyazaki talks about the future of FromSoftware. The studio is currently laying finishing touches on its next game; Miyazaki says "development is in the final stages," but offers no exact clarity on what's next.
Back in 2016, Miyzaki said that FromSoftware was working on 3 new projects. One of them is Elden Ring, another is an Armored Core game, and the third is a mysterious "weird" game that, well, could be anything. Miyazaki also tells 4Gamer that he won't be directing all games, hinting that he might not have led the new Armored Core's development.
FromSoftware first mentioned its Armored Core mech project back in 2016, then again in 2017. Then at the beginning of 2022, new Armored Core screenshots leaked out as well as purported market survey descriptions of the game.
Given the length of development time, it's quite likely that the Armored Core game is the next game in FromSoftware's lineup. It's possible it could even have PSVR2 integration, too.
Here's info from the leaked market survey report:
Melange, an unknown substance that could dramatically advance human society. In the past, this substance caused a cosmic catastrophe on planet Bashtar that engufled the surrounding star systems, and eventually its very existence was lost.
Decades later, the Melange reaction was confirmed again on planet Bashtar. In search of the unknown substance that should have been lost, various speculations begin to swirl. Various parties are getting involved; the government, corporations, cultists, and unknown mercenaries...The protagonist is one of them.
The game is a TPS (third-person shooter) mecha action title that lets you move around an overwhelming scaled map that represents a unique sci-fi world with dynamic mech action. You will face strong enemies and fierce battles both long and short range using guns and blades.
- The Sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki - FromSoftware's unique and deep sci-fi worldview and multi-layered story. Set on the planet Bashtar, a sci-fir world devastated by a planet-wide disaster, with an overwhelming sense of scale that only mecha can provide.
- A vast field that represents a multi-layered world - In a massive and three-dimensional map, you can feel the scale of the mecha universe. A wide variety of maps offer an array of challenging enemies and carefully crafted situations that are worth takinig on again and again.
- Feel the tension in long and short range battles - This game offers not only long-range combat with guns, but also short-range combat elements such as blade and shield, that add a sense of urgency to gameplay. Deecide between offensive or defensive tactics during tense and challenging battles against powerful enemies.
- Three-dimensional, dynamic action- The game's dynamic, three-dimensional movement is something no huhman can imitate. You can move freely around the vast map with the unique mobility of a mech.
- High degree of freedom in customization - Reconfigure body parts and weapons in order to upgrade your mech. With a high level of customization, you can build a mech to suit your play style; from a build that focuses on close-range combat and mobility, or a build that emphasizes firepower to wipe out swarms of enemies at once.