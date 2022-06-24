FromSoftware's next game is almost finished, it's likely Armored Core

FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki confirms the studio's next project is almost complete and it may not be directed by Miyazaki.

FromSoftware's next game is almost complete, and it's likely to be the new Armored Core game that was teased in 2016.

In a recent interview with 4Gamer, Hidetaka Miyazaki talks about the future of FromSoftware. The studio is currently laying finishing touches on its next game; Miyazaki says "development is in the final stages," but offers no exact clarity on what's next.

Back in 2016, Miyzaki said that FromSoftware was working on 3 new projects. One of them is Elden Ring, another is an Armored Core game, and the third is a mysterious "weird" game that, well, could be anything. Miyazaki also tells 4Gamer that he won't be directing all games, hinting that he might not have led the new Armored Core's development.

FromSoftware first mentioned its Armored Core mech project back in 2016, then again in 2017. Then at the beginning of 2022, new Armored Core screenshots leaked out as well as purported market survey descriptions of the game.

Given the length of development time, it's quite likely that the Armored Core game is the next game in FromSoftware's lineup. It's possible it could even have PSVR2 integration, too.

Here's info from the leaked market survey report: