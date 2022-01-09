FromSoftware's new Armored Core game is a sci-fi Dark Souls

FromSoftware's Armored Core game is reportedly back on track as it wraps up finishing touches on its new fantasy RPG Elden Ring.

Dark Souls designer Hidetaka Miyazaki will apparently lend his unique vision to the Armored Core series.

It looks as if FromSoftware's new Armored Core game is back on track. One ResetERA user claims to have taken a NDA consumer survey that showed screenshots and a snippet of gameplay, including boss fights and world exploration. There's a description that we've transcribed below, but it's worth mentioning the original purported screenshot has a spelling error, and the story also focuses on melange, which is the name of the spice in Dune. This could possibly result in copyright infringement.

The leak describes all the hallmarks of Dark Souls, including hulking bosses, an intriguing story arc with layered lore, and brutal survival combat. FromSoftware is also blending the distinct third-person action combat and customization the Armored Core series is known for, including a staggering array of swappable mech parts and gear.

This isn't the first time we've heard about this project. In 2016, FromSoftware confirmed it was making a new Armored Core game.

FromSoftware's current project, Elden Ring, has been in development since Dark Souls III shipped and will release on February 22, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Check below for a transcription of the reported Armored Core leak: