Falcon Northwest's new Tiki Mini PC has AMD RX 6950 XT reference GPU

Falcon Northwest's latest Tiki Mini PC can be configured with something you can't buy yet: AMD's new Radeon RX 6950 XT reference.

Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 8:46 PM CDT
Falcon Northwest has just announced that it is offering AMD's new Radeon RX 6950 XT reference graphics card, inside of its new Tiki Mini PC.

The new Radeon RX 6950 XT reference aka "Black Edition" GPU isn't a custom model at all, but a reference design from AMD -- rocking the same style cooling design as the Radeon RX 6900 XT reference -- but a sweet all-black look versus the silver look on other reference RX 6000 series GPUs from AMD.

You'll be spending at least $4000+ by configuring a high-end Falcon Northwest Tiki Mini PC, but remember you're getting a great amount of PC hardware inside of a small SFF gaming PC.

What are you getting for $4528 exactly, other than the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT reference GPU? An Intel Core i9-12900 processor, ASUS ROG Strix B660-I Gaming motherboard, 32GB of Kingston Fury Beast DDR4-5200 RAM, a 1TB Crucial P2 SSD, and an 800W power supply.

