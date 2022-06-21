All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MrBeast gives $3 million of aid to Ukrainian refugees

Jimmy Donaldson 'MrBeast' has donated multiple millions to Ukrainian refugees and has made a video of the entire process.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 21 2022 12:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as "MrBeast," has given a substantial amount of aid to struggling Ukrainian refugees.

Donaldson posted a new video to his "Beast Philanthropy" YouTube channel that explains that there are more than 12 million Ukrainian refugees currently struggling to figure out where they are going to live, being forced out of their homes by Russia's invasion. Donaldson explains that the Beast Philanthropy team "had to help" and got into contact with several refugee centers across Eastern Europe to gather a long shopping list of supplies that people need.

The shopping list included various items such as food, toilet paper, water, medical supplies, cleaning supplies, and more. The long shopping list stacked up to a staggering $3 million, then Donaldson reached out to his local community in North Carolina to help him pack all of the purchased items to be made ready for transportation. Donaldson explained that he established his own global logistical transportation chain through Flexport.

MrBeast says that this donation is just going to be the beginning and that over the coming months, Beast Philanthropy will be coordinating more donations to help the struggling people in Ukraine for as long as the war continues. Furthermore, Donaldson has set up a direct donation button that can be found in the description of the video, and every dollar that is donated will be sent directly to assist Ukrainian refugees.

Notably, MrBeast has Ukrainian Beast shirts available to purchase, and all profits made from the stockpile of shirts will go straight to the people "who need it the most".

In other MrBeast news, the king of YouTube recently took to Twitter to shine a light on the number of fake advertisements he sees on YouTube, which end up being some form of scam where the person interested gets money taken from them.

Read more: Elon Musk lights up YouTube, hints he may purchase it over Twitter

MrBeast gives $3 million of aid to Ukrainian refugees 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3.99
$3.99$3.99$4.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/20/2022 at 10:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.