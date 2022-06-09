Elon Musk lights up YouTube, hints he may purchase it over Twitter

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has lit up YouTube by posting a meme that pokes fun at the number of fake accounts on its platform.

Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to light up YouTube over the abundance of spam accounts on the platform.

Musk posted the above meme on June 8, has moved the spotlight from Twitter's number of fake accounts to YouTube, and while Twitter is still being investigated for the true number of fake accounts on its platform, now individuals are discussing YouTube's similar problem. Musk made fun of YouTube's policies for when someone swears on the platform and the seeming inaction Google/YouTube has taken at curbing the ever-growing problem of obvious scams that riddle the website.

In response to Musk's meme, Trung Phan, a Bloomberg opinion columnist, posted a meme that depicts Elon ignoring Twitter and "checking out" YouTube as a replacement. In response to this fantastic meme, Musk posted the suspicious eyes emoji. Notably, Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, replied to Musk's meme and wrote that he had seen thousands of fake advertisements on YouTube that claim he is giving away free money, and that he has been "screaming at [YouTube] for forever" to fix this problem.

Furthermore, a spokesperson for Google said that the company removed 175 million ads across the YouTube platform for "violating our misrepresentation and trademark policies". However, that doesn't seem like it's enough with creators such as MrBeast and now Elon Musk pushing for the problem to be finally solved.