All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Mars sample space race heats up after big claims come out of China

The space race between NASA and China has just got even hotter after China's space agency dropped massive claims on Mars samples.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 22 2022 1:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

China has recently outlined the nations plans to return samples from Mars back to Earth, and it believes it can do it much faster than NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

For context, NASA, partnered with the ESA, is planning on returning a selection of samples from the Red Planet that involves a complex method of landing a second spacecraft next to the Perseverance rover to hand off the samples. The second spacecraft, which is planned to launch in 2026 and arrive on Mars in 2028, will deploy a rover that will collect the samples from Perseverance and transport them to the Mars ascent vehicle, which is a small rocket that will launch from the surface of Mars.

The small rocket will then sync up with a third nearby spacecraft that will collect the samples and then transport them back to Earth sometime in 2033. Now, that is NASA and the ESA's plan on getting the first Mars samples back to Earth, and while it seems somewhat convoluted, it's the best plan the agencies could come up with given the timeframe.

Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter and rover mission chief designer Sun Zezhou has revealed in a new mission profile that China is planning two launches to return Mars samples back to Earth. The first launch is planned for 2028 and will be much simpler than NASA/ESA's method as the plan is to collect samples from one site instead of many.

Notably, the Tianwen-3 spacecraft is expected to land on Mars in September, 2029, collect samples from an approximate landing site, pack them into the ascent vehicle and then deliver them back to Earth in July 2031 - two years before NASA and the ESA's estimated timeline.

If China can pull this plan off the nation will take first place for the first Mars samples ever returned back to Earth.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Mars sample space race heats up after big claims come out of China 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Coin Round Blanket- Physical Bitcoin Gift Item

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/21/2022 at 10:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, spacenews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.