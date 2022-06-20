All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cyberpunk 2077 gets flying cars thanks to this new mod

A new mod adds flyable futuristic cars to Cyberpunk 2077, a feature that was originally planned for the game way back in 2017.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jun 20 2022 10:07 AM CDT
Modders are adding in content that CD Projekt RED originally wanted to put into Cyberpunk 2077, but didn't due to in-game issues, time constraints, or both.

A new mod adds flyable vehicles to Cyberpunk 2077, which is a feature that CD Projekt RED had originally planned for the game. Back in 2016, CD Projekt received a grant from the Polish government to fund its vision for Cyberpunk 2077. This City Creation vision included "living, breathing cities" with "real-time AI" and flying cars, which was arguably delivered in some form in the final game...except the cars weren't actually flyable by players.

One mod has changed all that. Let There Be Flight is a mod from Jack Humbert that brings Cyberpunk 2077's future cars from the streets and into the skies.

The mod isn't perfect, and it will lead to crashes and other issues, but it's a big step in recreating the kinds of things that CD Projekt may have wanted to do with the game.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

