Tesla Semi spotted in the wild, driving on public highway

A member of the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley club has spotted a Tesla Semi truck driving on the California Highway 580 on June 14.

Published Thu, Jun 16 2022 4:01 AM CDT
Members of the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (TOSV) club have spotted the truck in California.

Driving down California Highway 580 on June 14th, 2022, a member of the TOSV passed a Tesla Semi and captured it with the inbuilt cameras of the driver's Tesla. The sighting of the Semi is the first since April earlier this year, when the Semi was spotted alongside other vehicles in Tesla's lineup at Gigafactory Texas before the Cyber Rodeo event.

The first deliveries of the Semi were originally due for January this year, with fifteen units due for PepsiCo by the end of the month. However, supply constraints have resulted in multiple delays for the Semi, and as a result, the Semi is still being developed and tested. Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped the demand for the Semi, which has also seen orders placed by Karat Packaging, which creates food packaging items.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, twitter.com, teslarati.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

