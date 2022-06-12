AMD CDNA 3: world's first exascale APU, CPU + GPU on same package

AMD has confirmed that its CDNA 3 architecture is the world's first exascale APU design: both CPU + GPU chiplets on single package.

AMD has confirmed a bunch of its next-gen GPU architectures at its recent Financial Analyst Day 2022, with details on RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 architectures... as well as the world's first exascale APU: CDNA 3.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

AMD's next-gen CDNA 3 architecture will be the first exascale APU design, packing both CPU and GPU chiplets on the same package. AMD has promised an insane 5x or higher (AI) performance-per-watt uplift for its new CDNA 3 architecture over the current CDNA 2 architecture.

The company said that the expected performance-per-watt uplift for CDNA 3 will be achieved through the new 5nm process and 3D chiplet packaging, the next-gen AMD Infinity Cache, 4th Gen Infinity architecture, unified memory APU architecture, and new math formats. A huge +500% increase... but the chart does note "AI performance/watt uplift".

This confirmation from AMD further cements rumors from just a month ago now, when we heard the next-gen AMD Instinct MI300 accelerator would be the first CDNA 3-based GPU that would tap 3D stacking technology. We should see Zen 4 CPU cores, CDNA 3 GPU cores, and shared HBM memory on the same APU.

It'll be an impressive technological feat, which we should see unravel over the coming months as rumors said that the "first silicon hits the lab" in Q3 2022 and we're now sliding into Q3.