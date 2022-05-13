All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Instinct MI300: first-gen exascale APU with Zen 4 CPU + CDNA 3 GPU

@anthony256
Published Fri, May 13 2022 9:00 PM CDT
AMD will be unleashing its next-gen Instinct MI300 product family in the future, the first CDNA 3-based product that will utilize 3D stacking technology.

3D stacking technology will allow AMD to use CPU and GPU dies in different configurations for customers of AMD, and now we have some new leaks making things a little clearer. From a leaked slide from a purported internal presentation on AMD's upcoming Instinct MI300, AMD says the Instinct MI300 is a "first generation Instinct APU".

AdoredTV details the slides (you should be able to tell their AdoredTV's slides, I don't know if it's obvious enough or not) that one of the CPU configurations -- leaker Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead said that recently, more on that below -- with Zen 4-based CPU cores, and CDNA 3-based GPU cores.

With all of the major components on a single package -- Zen 4 CPU cores, CDNA 3 GPU cores, and HBM -- this is the world's largest (by far) x86-based APU for datacenters. AMD's next-gen Instinct MI300 looks like it pops its huge APU head up in the leaked slide, where we can see at least 6 HBM stacks and what appears to be a socketed processor.

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

