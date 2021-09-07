AMD to use 4 GPU chiplets on next-gen Instinct MI300 GPU
AMD Instinct MI300 will reportedly feature 4 graphics chiplets, taking quite the giant leap over NVIDIA and its monolithic GPUs.
AMD is shifting into the world of GPU chiplets with its future Instinct MI300 GPU, which is reportedly set to have 4 GCD (Graphics Complex Die) according to a new leak.
The use of MCM or MCD (multi-chip module or multi-chip die) on AMD's next-gen Instinct accelerator is going to be a big deal, where we should see the upcoming Instinct MI200 accelerator packing either 110 CUs or 220 CUs (2 x 110 or 2 x 55 CUs).
But when it comes to the next-gen MI300 accelerator, the new leaks tease is that AMD will use twice as many GPU dies inside of the MI300 over the MI200 -- so we're looking at a huge 440 CUs in total from the 4 graphics tiles/chiplets.
We don't know what the GPU codename of the MI300 is just yet, but MI200 is codenamed Aldebaran -- so if we continue from the giant star names AMD has been using, we could be looking at Rigel or Antaras. I like the sound of Antaras.
