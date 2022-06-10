All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge has 6-player co-op

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge packs 6-player online and local co-op for maximum nostalgia beat-em-up carnage.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jun 10 2022 1:38 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Thanks to Shredder's Revenge and Konami's incoming Cowabunga Collection, 2022 is the best year for TMNT fans since the 1980s.

Yesterday DotEmu and Tribute Games revealed some delicious new toppings on the nostalgic pizza pie that is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge. The upcoming 16-bit beat-em-up will feature an incredible 6-player local and online co-op for maximum old-school carnage, complete with extra playable characters like April O'Neil, the vigilante Casey Jones, and Master Splinter.

There's even a difficulty scaling option too: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge's enemy groups scale in size based on the number of players kicking shells, making multiplayer a totally intense showdown against Shredder's minions."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge has 6-player co-op 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Battle against classic enemies from the old-school 80s cartoon, including Leatherhead, Baxter Stockman, Bebop, Rocksteady, Krang, and teeming hordes of foot soldiers.

There's even more good news: Shredder's Revenge is coming day one to Game Pass. The brawler is launching June 16, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch for $24.99

Buy at Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/10/2022 at 1:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.