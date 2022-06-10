Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge has 6-player co-op

Thanks to Shredder's Revenge and Konami's incoming Cowabunga Collection, 2022 is the best year for TMNT fans since the 1980s.

Yesterday DotEmu and Tribute Games revealed some delicious new toppings on the nostalgic pizza pie that is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge. The upcoming 16-bit beat-em-up will feature an incredible 6-player local and online co-op for maximum old-school carnage, complete with extra playable characters like April O'Neil, the vigilante Casey Jones, and Master Splinter.

There's even a difficulty scaling option too: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge's enemy groups scale in size based on the number of players kicking shells, making multiplayer a totally intense showdown against Shredder's minions."

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Battle against classic enemies from the old-school 80s cartoon, including Leatherhead, Baxter Stockman, Bebop, Rocksteady, Krang, and teeming hordes of foot soldiers.

There's even more good news: Shredder's Revenge is coming day one to Game Pass. The brawler is launching June 16, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch for $24.99