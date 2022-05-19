Machenike's new laptop: packs Intel Arc A730M (ACM-G10) GPU for $1200

Machenike is the first to launch a laptop with a high-end Arc Alchemist GPU, with the introduction of their new Discovery Edition 2022 gaming laptop. Check it out:

Inside, the new China-exclusive Machenike Discovery Edition 2022 gaming laptop packs an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and Intel Arc A-Series GPU. Machenike is outfitting its new Arc GPU-powered gaming laptop with a 16-inch 2560 x 1440 resolution display with a slick 165Hz refresh rate.

This is the very first Intel ACM-G10-based laptop on sale, a big pity that it's exclusive to China and outside of the major tech press to benchmark it. Machenike's new Discovery Edition 2022 laptop and its Intel Arc A730M packs 24 Xe-Cores (3072 FP32 cores) with 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus, spitting out 336GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Intel's new Core i7-12700H processor (14 cores, 20 threads) is inside, with DDR5-4800 RAM supported, super-fast PCIe 4.0-powered SSDs, USB Type-C connectivity (2 hours charge for 90% battery, not bad).

Machenike's new Discovery Edition 2022 gaming laptop is on sale for 8599 RMB ($1274 or so) while there will be a promotion starting June 6, where the price drops to 7499 RMB ($1112 or so). Remember, this is just a pre-order... so it's not available right now, but Intel Arc GPUs are here... I guess.