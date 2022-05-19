All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Machenike's new laptop: packs Intel Arc A730M (ACM-G10) GPU for $1200

Machenike Discovery Edition 2022 gaming laptop: Intel Core i7-12700H processor + the very, very first Intel Arc A730M GPU..

@anthony256
Published Thu, May 19 2022 6:23 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Machenike is the first to launch a laptop with a high-end Arc Alchemist GPU, with the introduction of their new Discovery Edition 2022 gaming laptop. Check it out:

Machenike's new laptop: packs Intel Arc A730M (ACM-G10) GPU for $1200 04 | TweakTown.comMachenike's new laptop: packs Intel Arc A730M (ACM-G10) GPU for $1200 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Inside, the new China-exclusive Machenike Discovery Edition 2022 gaming laptop packs an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and Intel Arc A-Series GPU. Machenike is outfitting its new Arc GPU-powered gaming laptop with a 16-inch 2560 x 1440 resolution display with a slick 165Hz refresh rate.

This is the very first Intel ACM-G10-based laptop on sale, a big pity that it's exclusive to China and outside of the major tech press to benchmark it. Machenike's new Discovery Edition 2022 laptop and its Intel Arc A730M packs 24 Xe-Cores (3072 FP32 cores) with 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus, spitting out 336GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Machenike's new laptop: packs Intel Arc A730M (ACM-G10) GPU for $1200 02 | TweakTown.comMachenike's new laptop: packs Intel Arc A730M (ACM-G10) GPU for $1200 03 | TweakTown.com

Intel's new Core i7-12700H processor (14 cores, 20 threads) is inside, with DDR5-4800 RAM supported, super-fast PCIe 4.0-powered SSDs, USB Type-C connectivity (2 hours charge for 90% battery, not bad).

Machenike's new Discovery Edition 2022 gaming laptop is on sale for 8599 RMB ($1274 or so) while there will be a promotion starting June 6, where the price drops to 7499 RMB ($1112 or so). Remember, this is just a pre-order... so it's not available right now, but Intel Arc GPUs are here... I guess.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$598.99
$598.99$599.22$599.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/19/2022 at 1:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.